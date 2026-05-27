Quickfire Quiz 128: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

O-de-gaard, we can't believe it – it's another Quickfire Quiz…

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More, you ask? We’ve raided the archives to bring you a massive European special: whether you are attempting to list every member of the continental family or trying to identify clubs by their iconography alone, we have a fresh set of challenges for you – courtesy of Kwizly.

We are starting at the very top of the pyramid with a duo of quizzes that track the evolution of Europe's premier competition. First, can you name every club to have ever played in the Champions League? It is a mammoth task that requires you to recall the one-season wonders alongside the perennial heavyweights. To narrow the focus to the true elite, see if you can name every club to have ever reached a European Cup/Champions League final. Then,, we want to see if you can name every UEFA nation, from the powerhouses of the west to the newer members in the east.

Success is often measured by the trophies in the cabinet, and we are looking for the clubs that have ruled their respective lands for the last three decades. We want you to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, a period defined by the rise of modern dynasties and the occasional, earth-shattering underdog story. For a more visual workout, we have stripped away the text to see if you can name these 50 clubs from their badges.

Knowing a player’s career path is standard for any fan, but knowing where they didn't go is the mark of a true obsessive. We are challenging you to tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for. We’ve curated a list of players and clubs that look like a perfect match on paper, but one is a total fabrication. It is a devious exercise in memory that will have you second-guessing even the most famous transfers of the last thirty years as you try to spot the lie in each set.

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For the genuine scholars who consider themselves the elite tier of footballing knowledge, the real examination begins now. Pre-Match Poser no.28 is specifically designed to find the one per cent who know the game’s deepest secrets. If you manage to emerge with your reputation intact, settle into FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54, a cryptic grid themed around spiders, snakes and scorpions. Do you know your way around a crossword as well as you know a matchday programme?

Your hard-earned expertise deserves a proper stage, so make sure your results are officially logged within The Club, our free membership portal. This is the central hub for tracking your progress across every challenge, unlocking unique digital badges, and proving your worth against the sharpest minds in the global community. To keep your mental reflexes sharp, sign up for the newsletter, ensuring you are always the one with the answers when the debate starts.