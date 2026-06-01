Quickfire Quiz 131: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Welcome back to the Quickfire Quiz: 10 questions in 90 seconds await…

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Another QFQ over: now, we've dipped into our extensive footballing database to pull together a brand-new selection of trivia trials, designed to stretch your memory from the tactical masterclasses of the current 2026 campaign all the way back to the continental battles of the last millennium. Whether you pride yourself on tracking clean-sheet statistics or memorising the goalscorers of the world's biggest derby match, we have something for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re starting across the English Channel with a look at the clubs that built absolute dynasties over the last three decades. We are challenging you to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, a task that charts the rise of modern juggernauts alongside those spectacular, once-in-a-generation underdog stories that completely shattered the status quo. If you want to expand your continental horizons even further, see if you can name all 31 clubs to win the Europa League/UEFA Cup, tracking the tournament's history from its gritty physical roots in the 1970s through to the slick, modern knockout dramas of the present day.

Moving closer to home, we have a specific tribute to the North Londoners who scaled the absolute summit of English football. Can you name every Arsenal player to have won the Premier League? It's a massive roll call of historic names, requiring you to look past the legendary Invincibles and recall the squad players and early pioneers who lifted the trophy under Arsene Wenger in the late 90s. While you're pondering top-flight dominance, shift your focus to the men between the sticks and try to name every winner of the Premier League Golden Glove.

Next, we want you to name every scorer in El Clasico since 2000, a sweeping journey through the modern history of Real Madrid and Barcelona that includes global icons, clinical poachers, and several surprise names who chose the biggest night of all to make themselves heroes. To keep that nostalgia engine firing, we’re also asking you to name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s.