How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan: Free streams and TV details as the Blues ramp up 2026/27 preparations

Watch Chelsea vs Milan for free as Xabi Alonso's men continue their pre-season endeavours in Asia. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Milan: key information Date: Saturday 8 August

Saturday 8 August Kick-off time: 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 10:00pm AEST

1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 10:00pm AEST FREE stream: TVRI (Indonesia) / L'Equipe Live Foot (France)

(Indonesia) / (France) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Alonso has had a mixed bag so far in pre-season, emphatically beating A League side Western Sydney Wanderers before losing to London rivals Tottenham.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Juventus last time out, with new signing Danny Welbeck making his debut for the club and Mykhailo Mudryk returning to the fold following his ban.

Milan most recently drew 1-1 with rivals Inter, before also drawing 2-2 with Scottish giants Celtic, so it's anybody's guess how this one is going to pan out.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Milan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Milan for free?

Yes, free-to-air Indonesian broadcaster TVNI is showing the match between Chelsea and Milan for free.

L'Equipe Live Foot in France will also show this game at no cost.

Not in Indonesia or the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Milan from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Chelsea vs Milan. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Chelsea vs Milan in the UK

In the UK, you will need CFC+ to stream Chelsea vs Milan.

CFC+ is Chelsea's in-house streaming platform and is showing every Blues pre-season game. A match pass costs £9.99, or you can pay £14.99 a year to unlock all of Chelsea's remaining summer friendlies, including this friendly.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to access your usual stream.

How to watch Chelsea vs Milan in the US

Chelsea vs Milan is available to watch on Paramount+.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and give you access to every Champions League game, select matches in the Carabao Cup and EFL, plus much more.

Outside of the US? Watch Chelsea vs Milan on Paramount+ with NordVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Milan in Australia

Paramount+ will be showing Chelsea vs Milan in Australia.

Plans start at AU$7.99 per month or AU$70.99 per year.

Away from Australia? Get NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Chelsea vs Milan: Preview

Chelsea are, of course, still waiting for a whole host of World Cup stars to join up with them, with Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers still on a break after England's endeavours.

The former Liverpool and Sunderland man joined the Blues earlier this week, following fellow Brit Danny Welbeck through the door.

Pedro Neto is said to be of interest to Manchester City, with a huge question mark surrounding his future.

There were first outings in blue for Mike Penders and Geovany Quenda, plus the return to action of Mykhailo Mudryk against Juve, as Alonso begins to shape his side for the season.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Milan drew 1-1 with Inter just over 48 hours ago, with former Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku scoring for Ruben Amorim's side.

The former Manchester United boss is sticking to his three-at-the-back principles, with Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlović starting against the reigning Serie A champions.

Twenty-one players were used against Inter as Amorim continues to settle into life in Italy, tasked with returning the Rossoneri to their former glories.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 4-2 Milan

Switching to Amorim's demands will be tough in the start for Milan and we expect Chelsea's quality to shine through.