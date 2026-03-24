Quickfire Quiz 82: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Quickfire Quiz time: stop what you're doing.

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Let's go again: we've pulled a fresh selection of challenges from the archives that range from the hallowed halls of the Premier League's elite to the playful world of plastic bricks. Whether you’re a collector of continental trophies or just love a good game of ‘Who Has More?’, there’s a grid here with your name on it, powered by Kwizly.

We’ll start with the highest honours in the game. Can you name every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame? It’s a roll call of the modern era’s greatest icons, but recalling every single inductee since the inaugural class is tougher than it looks. While you're on a roll with legends, try to name every World Cup winner in order, tracing the history of the sport’s most prestigious prize from 1930 all the way to the present day.

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Next, we shift the focus to the trophy cabinets of Europe. We challenge you to name every club or country to have won a major senior men's UEFA competition. This is a massive task that spans the Champions League, the Euros, and the often-forgotten tournaments of decades past. If you prefer a more domestic challenge, see if you can name every club to have won the league title, FA Cup or League Cup.

For those who enjoy a bit of statistical comparison, why not try our Who Has The Most? quiz? We’ve gathered questions that ask you to decide which player or team holds the superior record in various categories: it’s a brilliant test of your feel for the numbers behind the game.

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If you're looking for something a bit more visual, try to identify these famous players from a LEGO picture. It turns out that even the world's most recognisable faces are a bit harder to spot when they’re rendered in yellow plastic. Or for something a little different, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45, featuring clues on starters, middles, and finishers.

Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter for a daily dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.