Quickfire Quiz 132: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Time for another Quickfire Quiz!

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Fancy some more? We've polished up a brand-new selection of footballing puzzles to separate the casual matchday viewers from the true scholars of the game, bringing you a multi-tiered challenge courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you’re trying to decode the exact lineups of the Premier League's historical heavyweights or mapping out the most lethal marksmen to dominate the European stage, we’ve built a fresh gauntlet to test your memory limits.

Let’s start under the bright lights of Europe's premier competition, where we're challenging you to name the top 20 Champions League scorers by their clubs, a task that sounds simple until you have to recall the exact paths of nomadic forwards who bagged goals for multiple European giants. To double down on the continental data, try your hand at organising a completely different set of records and see if you can sort these Champions League facts by most to least.