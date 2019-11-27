Trending

Shakhtar Donetsk News and Features

Name: Shakhtar Donetsk

Founded: 1936

Ground: Metalist Stadium

League Titles: 12

Instagram: @fcshakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk became the first club in an independent Ukraine to lift the UEFA Cup in 2009, becoming only the second side from the country to win a major European competition. The club is among the oldest in Ukraine and lifted the USSR Cup twice and only lifted their first league title in 2002, pipping Dynamo Kiev to the title by a point. Shakhtar have emerged as a dominant force in Ukranian football in recent years. Past players include Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Fernandinho and Willian.

Latest about Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League Lionel Messi

The biggest Champions League knockout victories of all time

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona aren't the only side to have suffered a Champions League ego-bruising – these are the biggest defeats dished out in the knockout stages

Germany Soccer Europa League

Inter Milan demolish Shakhtar Donetsk to reach Europa League final

By PA Staff

Germany Soccer Europa League

Inter boss Antonio Conte ready for Shakhtar showdown in Europa League semi-final

By PA Staff

Germany Soccer Europa League

Shakhtar Donetsk brush off Basel to book Europa League semi-final spot

By PA Staff

Liverpool Champions League

All-time Champions League table: The top 25 clubs from every season of Europe's top competition

By Alasdair Mackenzie

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Another Champions League winner will soon be crowned, but how does the overall table since 1992/93 look?

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive Brazilian player transfers ever?

Posted

Quiz Samba stars often don't come cheap - but who's paid what for the boys from Brazil?

Quiz
Willian

Willian News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Chelsea and Brzail forward Willian

Mykola Matviyenko Shakhtar Donetsk

Agreement between Arsenal and Shakhtar for Mykola Matviyenko has 'been settled' - report

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal A report from Ukraine suggests that Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykola Matviyenko.

Arsenal
Mykola Matviyenko

Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko's agent claims Arsenal transfer talks are ongoing

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal According to the player's agent, Arsenal could be bringing in Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko.

Arsenal

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manchester City

Manchester City
