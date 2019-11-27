Shakhtar Donetsk News and Features
Name: Shakhtar Donetsk
Founded: 1936
Ground: Metalist Stadium
League Titles: 12
Instagram: @fcshakhtar
Shakhtar Donetsk became the first club in an independent Ukraine to lift the UEFA Cup in 2009, becoming only the second side from the country to win a major European competition. The club is among the oldest in Ukraine and lifted the USSR Cup twice and only lifted their first league title in 2002, pipping Dynamo Kiev to the title by a point. Shakhtar have emerged as a dominant force in Ukranian football in recent years. Past players include Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Fernandinho and Willian.
The biggest Champions League knockout victories of all time
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Barcelona aren't the only side to have suffered a Champions League ego-bruising – these are the biggest defeats dished out in the knockout stages
All-time Champions League table: The top 25 clubs from every season of Europe's top competition
By Alasdair Mackenzie
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Another Champions League winner will soon be crowned, but how does the overall table since 1992/93 look?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive Brazilian player transfers ever?
Posted
Quiz Samba stars often don't come cheap - but who's paid what for the boys from Brazil?
Willian News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Chelsea and Brzail forward Willian
Agreement between Arsenal and Shakhtar for Mykola Matviyenko has 'been settled' - report
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal A report from Ukraine suggests that Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykola Matviyenko.
Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko's agent claims Arsenal transfer talks are ongoing
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal According to the player's agent, Arsenal could be bringing in Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko.
