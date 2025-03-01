Real Madrid hat-trick scorers in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in February 2025.

Real Madrid have won more Champions League titles than any other club.

Winners of the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960, Los Blancos claimed the trophy again in 1966.

The European Cup was revamped as the Champions League in 1992 and since then, Madrid have gone on to take the title in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024.

Unsurprisingly given the club's success in Europe, Madrid also lead the way for hat-tricks scored in the Champions League. Here, a look at the men who hit trebles for Los Blancos in the continental competition...

Raúl (Real Madrid vs Ferencváros, October 1995)

Raul in action for Real Madrid in November 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl González won the Champions League for Real Madrid in 1998, 2000 and 2002, scoring in the final in the last two of those triumphs.

The former Spain skipper scored Real Madrid's first Champions League hat-trick, hitting three in a 6-1 win over Ferencváros in October 1995. He was 18 years and 113 days old at the time and remains the competition's youngest hat-trick scorer.

Ronaldo (Manchester United vs Real Madrid, April 2003)

Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid against Manchester United in the Champions League in April 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo hit a brilliant hat-trick for Real Madrid at Old Trafford in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2003.

The Brazilian's three goals put Madrid 3-2 up in the teams' second-leg match and although David Beckham scored twice to give United a 4-3 win on the night, Los Blancos advanced to the semi-finals 6-5 on aggregate after a 3-1 victory in the first game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Auxerre, December 2010)

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his third goal for Real Madrid against Auxerre in the Champions League in December 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karim Benzema's first Champions League hat-trick came early on his Real Madrid career.

The French forward, who went on to win the competition five times with Los Blancos, hit three in a 4-0 win over Auxerre in the group stages in December 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Ajax vs Real Madrid, October 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his goals for Real Madrid against Ajax in the Champions League in October 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals and the Portuguese superstar netted eight hat-tricks in the continental competition.

Seven of those came at Real Madrid and the first arrived in a 4-1 win away to Ajax in Amsterdam in October 2012. Ronaldo went on to win the Champions League four times with Madrid, having also claimed the trophy in his time at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Galatasaray vs Real Madrid, September 2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Galatasaray in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2013/14 and Los Blancos opened their campaign with an impressive 6-1 win over Galatasaray in Istanbul in September 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Madrid's third, fourth and sixth goals, including a memorable solo effort, with Karim Benzema bagging two and Isco also on target in a big win in Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, September 2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in September 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won the first of three consecutive Champions League crowns in the 2015/16 season and Los Blancos kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 victory at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in September.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a second-half hat-trick in a big win at the Santiago Bernabéu after Karim Benzema had opened the scoring. Rafa Benítez was in charge at the time, but the Spaniard was replaced by Zinédine Zidane in January and the Frenchman led Los Blancos to three straight titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Malmö, December 2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Malmo in the Champions League in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having hit a hat-trick in Real Madrid's Champions League opener in 2015/16, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another in Los Blancos' final group game.

The Portuguese scored four goals in Madrid's 8-0 win at home to Swedish side Malmö, netting Los Blancos' third, fourth, fifth and sixth in a huge victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. And he wasn't the only Real player to hit a hat-trick that night...

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Malmö, December 2015)

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's opening goal against Malmo in the Champions League in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karim Benzema scored the opening two goals for Real Madrid against Malmö in an 8-0 win in December 2015, netting in the 12th and 24th minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu.

And after four goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a Mateo Kovačić effort, the French forward completed his hat-trick with 74 minutes on the clock to round off a huge victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg, April 2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's second goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration in a second-leg comeback for Real Madrid against Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2016.

After a 2-0 loss in Germany, Ronaldo scored twice in quick succession early on in the second match at the Santiago Bernabéu and completed the turnaround with his hat-trick goal after 77 minutes. The following month, Madrid went on to win the first of three straight titles under Zinédine Zidane.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, April 2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental as Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League again in 2016/17.

The Portuguese hit back-to-back hat-tricks for Los Blancos in the knockout stages, starting with a treble at the Santiago Bernabéu as Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid, April 2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid met Atlético Madrid in Champions League in 2016/17 for the fourth season in a row and Cristiano Ronaldo was key for Los Blancos.

Having beaten the Rojiblancos in the 2014 and 2016 finals and in the last eight in 2014/15, Real defeated their city rivals 4-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals in May 2017. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Santiago Bernabeú. The Portuguese went on to add two more in the final as Madrid thrashed Juventus 4-1, but the treble against Atleti was his last for Los Blancos in the Champions League.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, November 2019)

Rodrygo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Galatasaray in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrygo was the first Real Madrid player to score a Champions League hat-trick in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, hitting a treble in a 6-0 win over Galatasaray in November 2019.

The Brazilian scored twice in the opening seven minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu and completed his hat-trick in added time after a Sergio Ramos penalty and two goals from Karim Benzema. Madrid went on to lose to Manchester City in the last 16.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, April 2022)

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes, Real Madrid went 2-0 down on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain following a Kylian Mbappé goal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

But Los Blancos mounted a late revival to secure a 3-2 aggregate win as Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick at the Bernabéu, netting in the 61st, 76th and 78th minutes to seal the first of three epic comebacks en route to yet another title.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea, April 2022)

Karim Benzema celebrates his third goal for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the Champions League in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karim Benzema followed up his hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain with another treble in his next Champions League game,

Benzema scored two headers and pounced on an Édouard Mendy error to mastermind a 3-1 win for Real Madrid over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The tie went to extra time at the Santiago Bernabéu with the Blues 3-1 up after 90 minutes, but Benzema hit the winner six minutes into the first period.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, October 2024)

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in the Champions League final in June 2024.

The two teams met again at the Santiago Bernabéu in October 2024, and Dortmund went two up inside 35 minutes, but Madrid stormed back with five goals in the final half an hour, with Vinícius Júnior netting a first Champions League hat-trick. Antonio Rüdiger and Lucas Vázquez scored Madrid's other goals.

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid vs Manchester City, February 2025)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing outside the top eight of the League Phase in the new-look Champions League in 2024/25, the competition's past two winners met in a play-off to see which one would make the last 16.

Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg at the Etihad and in the second match, Kylian Mbappé hit his first Champions League hat-trick for Los Blancos in a comfortable 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu.