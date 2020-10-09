Sundowns announce Mudau capture and Mobbie's return

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Black Leopards utility man Khuliso Madu and the return of Nyiko Mobbie, who spent last season on loan at Stellenbosch FC.

Despite Mosimane’s departure the Brazilians have continue to be active in the transfer market and following the arrival of Kermit Erasmus last week they have announced another new arrival.

Madu joins the Brazilians on a five-year deal and will likely compete for a spot at right back with the returning Mobbie who impressed in the Cape last season.

Downs confirmed the news with the statement on their website:

Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to announce the signing of Khuliso Mudau on a five-year deal. He joins the Brazilians from Black Leopards, where he has spent three seasons.

The 25-year-old played twenty-nine games in the previous season in all competitions. Mudau has more than fifty professional appearances and has turned out for JDR Stars and Magesi FC in the lower ranks.

Mamelodi Sundowns also sees the return of Nyiko Mobbie, who joined Masandawana in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Stellenbosch. Mobbie signed for the Brazilians from Free State Stars after Ea Lla Koto was relegated in the 2018/19 season.

The talented right-back played twenty-nine games for the Cape Winelands side and managed to grab himself a goal against Highlands Park.

Welcome to Masandawana Khuliso and happy returns to Mobbie!