Where is the transfer window still open? Nine countries Premier League clubs can still sell to

Many football leagues still have open transfer windows, but which, and when do they close?

The Premier League’s transfer window is now closed, with various high-profile transfers being made in the dying embers of Tuesday’s deadline day.

English top-flight clubs are still able to pursue free transfers, however, their window to purchase players is closed. Across the globe, various windows remain open, notably Saudi Arabia.

The following football leagues remain able to sign players, the first of which’s deadline strikes at midnight, in the United States of America.

Major Soccer League (MLS) - Closes 2 September

The MLS is home to Lionel Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The MLS is currently experiencing deadline day, with the American league still able to operate in the market and make club-to-club signings.

In recent hours, The Athletic reported that Houston Dynamo were finalising a loan deal for Lyle Foster with Burnley, as MLS sides look to strengthen before the deadline.

They also reported that the Colorado Rapids have signed a club-record transfer of Morgan Whittaker from Middlesbrough, in a deal worth over $10 million.

Saudi Pro League - Closes 12 October

The Saudi Pro League is home to Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike its American peer, the Saudi Pro League has over a month left yet before its transfer deadline, which is set to close on October 12th.

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Transfers to the league have exploded in recent times, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023. Players are increasingly being enticed by the competition’s financial promise, with many of the world’s highest-paid footballers residing in Saudi Arabia.

Ollie Watkins and Crysensio Summerville are two Premier League players that traded competition for money this summer — both the ex-Aston Villa striker and the Dutchman transferred to Al-Hilal.

Super Lig - Closes 4 September

The Super Lig is home to Mohamed Salah. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Turkish top-flight is another league that has made headlines in recent times, although, never more so than when departing Liverpool legend joined Trabzonspor in early August.

As a free agent, the Egyptian opted against servicing the trio of Istanbul clubs who stake the strongest claims to future Super Lig titles, despite almost joining Besiktas weeks prior.

Notable transfers this window include Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce, Rafael Leao to Galatasaray, Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, and perhaps now Richarlison to Trabzonspor.

The clock is ticking slightly quicker in Turkey — their window ends on Friday, September 4.

Other leagues with open transfer windows: Scottish Premiership, Eredivisie, etc

More leagues have open transfer windows, including the Scottish Premiership (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time is passing even faster in Scotland, with the Scottish Premiership’s transfer deadline falling on Thursday, September 3 at 5pm BST.

Celtic recently welcomed the arrival of Shumaira Mheuka on a season-long loan from Chelsea, hours after seeing Wolves shot-stopper Sam Johnstone join on an identical-length loan.

Even sooner, the Eredivisie’s transfer window will close at midnight on September 2, while the Portuguese top-flight will continue being able to make club-to-club transfers until September 15.

In Mexico and Brazil, the deadline is September 11 for both leagues; the Swiss Super League will see its window close on September 8.