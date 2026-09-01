Quickfire Quiz 192: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Are you an unstoppable football trivia machine? Let's find out. Take on these 10 questions in just 90 seconds in the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. There's not a moment to draw breath.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start by asking if you can name the three most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992 and every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

We also want to test out your knowledge of the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Barcelona or Real Madrid. Closer to home? See whether you can answer these questions about the Premier League's most feted one-season wonders.

There are a two quizzes that simply ask you to put some groups of four into the correct order – one looks at players and their Premier League appearances, the other is all about teams and their titles.

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If your trivia skills run a little deeper, try this one: Can you name every team in the Football League right now?

Lastly, our latest career paths quiz is a true beast. How many of those 100 career paths can you identify?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!