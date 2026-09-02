Quickfire Quiz 193: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds? Let's find out with a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with our Big World Cup 2026 Quiz, which comprises 20 questions about 104 matches and more in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Closer to home, we want you sort these teams by the total number of league titles they've won in their histories. Up to the present day, can you name every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England?

If you're up for a serious continental football tester, try to name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid. If it's English football you want, how about naming every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945?

History a strong point? Perfect! You'll be able to name every player to have won both the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or during their careers. No excuses!

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Let's stick with the Ballon d'Or for one more. Can you name every Premier League player to have picked up a Ballon d'Or nomination since 2000?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!