The 2026-27 season's summer deadline day will never be forgotten, thanks to Malick Fofana.

The Belgian attacker will call the Stadium of Light home this season, but life at Lyon wasn’t always so certain to end for Fofana. When his former side strove for qualification to the Champions League last season, the French top-flight side finished in fourth, narrowly outside of the automatic ascension spots.

Less than a week ago, the club’s second leg play-off match ended 1-2 to Super Lig side Fenerbahce, and 2-3 on aggregate. Despite Fofana converting what could have been a crucial strike in the 61st-minute, their competition crash-out was confirmed courtesy of Vedat Muriqi and Archie Brown.

In turn, as L’Equipe’s Hugo Guillemet wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “In the current context at Lyon, the bankers’ opinion carries more weight than that of the coach.” And so ended three-and-a-half years in France for the attacker — but how exactly did Fofana end up at Sunderland, with half of the Premier League knocking at his doorstep?

Lyon forced to sell, Arsenal low-balling, Palace hijacking, Roc Nation prowling — Fofana is a Black Cat

Fofana has fielded significant Premier League interest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday morning, Fofana’s path to Sunderland appeared clear, despite perceived holes in Mikel Arteta's left flank. A statement cameo from Eberechi Eze in Arsenal’s 1-0 away victory versus Aston Villa made their offer for the Belgian, a London low-ball, make sense.

In 2025, before Lyon were forced to sell Fofana following their failure to achieve Champions League football, two other Premier League giants in Chelsea and Liverpool were floating on the periphery. Neither deal was made, with a valuation of €50 million placed upon the then 20-year-old’s head.

The 21-year-old was the subject of a deadline day saga for the ages. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer, a similar saga played out initially. Lyon requested close to €40 million, but the Gunners were ultimately unwilling to part with their cash, despite seeing off Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi in late August. The breakdown of that deal allowed Sunderland to swoop in and, for a brief time, they appeared to be in pole position to make the Ligue 1 ace a Black Cat. Enter Crystal Palace.

The Eagles had previously contacted Lyon in an effort to sign the winger, after the flame of Fofana’s prospective transfer to Arsenal was snuffed out. Strangely, it was then reported that the 21-year-old was unwilling to join Crystal Palace, which made their later attempted hijacking of Sunderland’s proposed deal an even juicier development.

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Ten hours remaining on deadline day: Fofana was now, somehow, tentatively pencilled in for a medical examination with the Eagles, with L’Equipe reporting that Palace was his preferred destination.

An hour before this? Fofana had been given the green light to travel to Sunderland for another medical, as revealed by transfer expert David Ornstein, in a deal worth around €35 million.

Less than 24 hours before that? With Arsenal travelling to Villa Park, L’Equipe reported that it was actually the Gunners who stood tallest in the Premier League race to secure Fofana’s services.

Three different teams were believed to be in pole position for the Belgian's signature, within 24 hours of the transfer window's end. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 1:45pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, the 21-year-old was revealed to have spoken to Pierre Sage in the late morning, and been convinced by the Eagles boss to join Crystal Palace on a five-year deal. The transfer fee was quoted at €39 million, including bonuses, with both Sunderland and Arsenal retaining interest in the Belgian.

But Sunderland, who would later prevail in the heat of deadline day battle, flipped the script on Lyon, offering the player’s agents larger commission payments, and matching Palace’s slightly higher transfer fee, as reported shortly after 4pm BST.

Fofana decided to cease all contact with the Eagles despite, supposedly, being en-route to London for a medical examination. Moments later, news broke that the Belgian was waiting to board his plane, in the middle of a tug-of-war with two brawling English clubs determined to upstage the other.

So what did Palace do? They followed the playbook: offer the young talent’s agents higher payments. Perhaps the Eagles’ sporting director chucked a Jay-Z song on his Instagram burner’s story, we’ll never know — but Fofana’s agency is Roc Nation, and money is The Blueprint.

Finally, in a late twist that feels hilariously divorced from transfer saga reality, even in the Ramy Abbas Issa era, Fofana actually ended up completing a medical examination at Lyon… without knowing which club it was for.

Sunderland were not to be denied. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, it was reported that the 21-year-old could not settle on which Premier League destination was preferable — despite many assuming Sage to have a late-stage advantage, amid similar terms being offered, after managing Fofana previously at Lyon from 2023 to 2025.

In the end, it was the Belgian’s uncle, who works for Roc Nation, that stepped in and aided the player in his decision. Romain Molina reported, during the dying embers of deadline day, that an Uncle “Bouba” stood to benefit financially from his nephew’s choice, and directed him to choose Sunderland.

And so concluded one of the craziest deadline day sagas in Premier League history, with the Black Cats emerging victorious in a deal worth over €35 million, including add-ons. Fofana's contract is set to expire in 2031.

His family and agents, who seemingly offered the Belgian greater direction in this decision than he offered himself, will enjoy a staggering payday.

And Jay-Z, whose agency appeared strapped for cash throughout this all, finally has the funds he needed to afford studio time, so we'll be seeing another album soon... right, Mr. Carter? What a day.