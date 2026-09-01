Unlikely Arsenal man on course for season-best tally after Mikel Arteta's latest tactical innovation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is off to the perfect start in 2026/27

Few pundits or supporters could see anything other than Arsenal retaining the Premier League trophy this season before opening day.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad in all areas of the pitch, whilst the managerial changes at their major rivals over the last eight months have left them not yet in a position to challenge.

The Spaniard’s side weren’t the most attractive title winners last term, as tension crept into their approach as they chased their first championship in 22 years, but they have started this campaign with renewed confidence.

Arteta at Villa Park on Monday night (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard all had their lowest goal contributions in the last three years, so ensuring those attackers stay injury-free will naturally make some improvement.

However, there are also clear indications that they are evolving stylistically, with new signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis adding more creativity.

Back-to-back titles? You wouldn't bet against them (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sample size for this season is still relatively small, but the midfield seems to be progressing the ball forward more quickly, as they show signs of greater variation in their attacks.

Arsenal have only added centre-back Ezri Konsa this summer, though their full-backs are another area where they can increase their output in the final third.

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Arteta likes to purchase full-backs who are comfortable in central areas, with Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie all having spent considerable time at centre-back throughout their careers.

This enables them to not only offer cover in the centre of defence, but also make runs inside their wingers, invert into central positions in possession and provide physicality from set-pieces.

Calafiori is perhaps the most interesting example, as he was one of the best centre-backs in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign.

Riccardo Calafiori (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under the management of Thiago Motta at Bologna, he illustrated his ability to carry the ball forward and make line-breaking passes, whilst simultaneously intercepting opposition attacks and winning duels against robust strikers.

After moving to the Emirates, he switched back to the role which he had predominantly played in his formative years at Roma.

At Villa Park on Bank Holiday Monday, Unai Emery had clearly devised a plan to nullify his influence, with John McGinn playing on the right-hand side directly against him.

John McGinn (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scotsman was happy to track him more centrally, whilst Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash also took on the responsibility of monitoring the Italian as he glided into their area of the pitch.

However, just before the hour mark, substitute Eberechi Eze played a pass inside and Calafiori displayed his athleticism to wrap his foot around and scoop the ball into the path of Saka, who bundled it past Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

After a discussion with Arteta, Calafiori and Arsenal almost repeated the move when Eze played him in once more, only for the offside flag to be raised just after the left-back had cleverly dragged the ball past a trailing Alysson.

In the 97th minute, he was the furthest Arsenal player up the pitch as his team went in search of scoring a second.

The Italian has been directly involved in a goal in his last three games, including his early finish in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

"It was very different," said Arteta after the match when reminded his team had lost on their last visit to the ground.

"That shows our maturity, and it shows we have players who can change the momentum and understand what is needed in the game."

Calafiori is one of those players, and it would be a huge surprise if he didn’t record a seasonal best for goal contributions in Arsenal’s pursuit of back-to-back titles.