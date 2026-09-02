Richarlison rejects Everton to join forces with Liverpool royalty: report

Richarlison has verbally agreed to sign with another club, days after rejecting Everton publicly.

Richarlison has reportedly reached an agreement with a suitor club, and is pushing to exit Tottenham Hotspur, days after rejecting an approach from former side Everton.

The Spurs striker bagged 11 Premier League goals last term, as the North London club fought tooth and nail to avoid final day relegation.

In all competitions, he tallied 12 goals and five assists in 42 appearances, and has now set his sights on the Super Lig in a transfer that will see him join forces with Liverpool royalty.

Richarlison reaches verbal agreement with Trabzonspor, will play alongside Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah

Richarlison is pushing to join forces with Salah in Turkey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Turkish transfer expert Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Richarlison has verbally agreed to an offer made by Trabzonspor, and is now pressuring Tottenham Hotspur to allow him to depart.

The news arrives mere hours after Trabzonspor were revealed to have made an offer to the North London club in exchange for the Brazilian’s services, also reported by Sabuncuoglu.

Richarlison wants out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richarlison publicly denied rumours of returning to Everton, who also failed to sign USMNT striker Folarin Balogun before yesterday's deadline, clarifying that he remains in charge of his own future and “never again will anyone decide my future for me.”

“If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club,” he continued. “My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes.

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“But the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that. I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club’s disposal,” concluded the Brazilian.

Trabzonspor expert Hasan Tuncel supported the claim that Richarlison is on the verge of moving to Turkey, claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that “serious efforts are being made to get him out of Tottenham” shortly after Sabuncuoglu’s exclusive was posted.

The Super Lig side have made headlines in recent months for securing the services of Liverpool legend Salah, who has bagged three-in-three for Trabzonspor domestically this season.

Salah has three-in-three for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Turkish top-flight side also paired the Egyptian with Richarlison’s fellow Brazilian, and Salah’s former Reds team-mate, Fabinho, with both players starting versus Amed on Monday evening and combining for the game’s opening goal.

The Super Lig club have prioritised an additional forward since the Egyptian signed, with rumours circling that Darwin Nunez could reunite with Salah, but that move did not materialise.

FourFourTwo suggested that Trabzonspor approach free agent Wilfried Zaha as a wing partner for the Egyptian, but it now appears that Richarlison will make a Papara Park arrival, and possibly fill that flank.

The Super Lig side’s current striker, Paul Onuachu — who hit 22 top-flight strikes last term — has endured a goal-less start to the season, with fans rallying to see greater depth in the position.

Richarlison would also act as a natural replacement for Onuachu in the starting line-up; only time will tell whether Spurs allow the Brazilian to leave, as the 29-year-old pushes for his move.