The Germany World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and we love the 1990s vibe
Adidas's Germany World Cup 2026 home kit pays homage to their successes in 1990 and 2014
The Germany World Cup 2026 home kit is here – and it's a strict throwback to the 1990s.
Kits for the World Cup are now coming out, with European powerhouses Germany being heavily tipped for success in North America, with their home and away kits both impressing for different reasons.
The away kit is set to be something a tad different, but this home kit ticks all the boxes of what we expect Adidas to give Germany for the home design.
The Germany World Cup 2026 home kit is a stunning throwback piece of history
We've seen this style pattern before, haven't we?
First glances of Die Mannschaft's new top recall the iconic design of the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, while the shape of the pattern itself is a lot more in line with 2014.
Adidas Germany World Cup 2026 home kit
Germany are another side who are tipped for a solid tournament in North America at the 2026 World Cup, so could we see this shirt pick up popularity on the way to the latter stages? Only time will tell!
Well, the new Adidas release boasts Germany's traditional palette of white, red, yellow and black, with a lightning-bolt-like feature that catches the eye and melds everything we've known and loved about German shirts for generations.
The jersey boasts a tricolour V-design running from the shoulders to the top front and is largely made up by a white base that helps the additional features pop.
On the left corner of the jersey is the special DFB authentic badge, featuring the Adidas 'Adolf Dassler' 1949-1950 logo. A neat feature, we must admit.
There are also four stars above the DFB logo are printed with the numbers 54, 74, 90, and 14 - representing Die Mannschaft's four World Cup titles.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, we really like the thinking behind this one, given the homage to their past, and feel it could be an instant hit. The lightning bolts are a great addition and really add to the retro feel.
Adidas have smashed this one out the back – and with Nike taking over manufacturing duties, Adi may have delivered an all-timer before they depart.
Their away shirt is a little bit more risky, but you can't go wrong with a classic German number, and in this instance, it's a really sleek-looking jersey.
But what do you think? Is it sleek or a little bit bleak? Let us know in the comments down below...
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
