The Spain World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and this might be La Roja's best for YEARS

The Spain World Cup 2026 home kit has dropped – and this one is an instant classic.

Kits for the World Cup are coming early this time around, with Spain one of the favourites for the tournament and suitably stylish for the competition.

With the away kit taking a minimal tone of off-white with a darker red, it's the home effort that Adidas have been a little more playful with this time – and this will go down well with any fans of a certain vintage…

The Spain World Cup 2026 home kit draws inspo from Euro 96

It's safe to say that Adidas have played it safe with Spanish shirts in recent years, as La Roja won Euro 2024 in one of the more understated shirts of the tournament.

While yellow has been the traditional secondary colour for home tops for a while now, however, the European champions are going back to the 90s with this latest effort that brings navy back to the fore.

Adidas Spain World Cup 2026 home kit Who doesn't love a reminiscent throwback to the 90s? With La Roja arguably the favourites for the World Cup in North America, Adidas have gone bold for this one but haven't neglected the little details in a stylish effort that should satisfy the masses.

With shades of the Euro 96 home shirt, there are navy raglan sleeves for this one, with the three stripes of Adidas appearing in the red/yellow/red of the nation's flag.

Yes, that reminds us of the victorious World Cup 2010 away shirt from the final in South Africa, too: waka waka, indeed.

For a country with a rich artistic heritage stretching from Gaudi to Picasso, it wouldn't be without its finer details, too – and there's pinstriping on this one, with each stripe broken up by six small dashes.

No, we're stumped as to what they represent… morse code for something? Potentially referencing the number of midfielders that Vicente Del Bosque fielded at Euro 2012, in his mad 4-6-0 formation?

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could well become a classic: especially with La Roja among the favourites for the competition and Lamine Yamal stepping onto the stage for the first time.

Image 1 of 3 Spain World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Spain World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

It's nice to see Adidas taking some risks with a Spanish home top for a change, but given that it harks back to the past, it doesn't feel too new and alien – we can see it being one that looks particularly nice under the lights in evening matches.

And given that the away shirt is a lot more stripped back and classic, this busier effort will complement the change strip nicely.

But what do you think? Stonking or honking? Leave your thoughts in the comments below…