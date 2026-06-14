Arne Slot tipped for Netherlands job after World Cup - live on ITV

Arne Slot has not been short of offers since his Liverpool sacking.

The Dutchman is fast becoming a man in demand despite his two-year spell at Liverpool being brought to an abrupt end just a week after the season concluded.

AC Milan, Fulham and even his former Feyenoord nemeses Ajax have all been linked with a move for Slot, who won the Premier League title in his debut season at Anfield.

But Slot's next career move could potentially be in a different direction.

The Netherlands are set to be on the lookout for a new head coach with Ronald Koeman's contract due to expire after their World Cup campaign this summer.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands deal expires after the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Oranje's opening encounter with Japan, ITV commentator Jon Champion referenced the former Southampton and Everton manager's looming expiry date.

"There is a very high-profile Dutch coach currently out of work, of course", Champion said, in a thinly veiled reference to Slot's newly available status after leaving Anfield.

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The Netherlands' first goal of the tournament was made in Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk powering home the opener from a right-sided cross by Ryan Gravenberch.

Both players alongside Cody Gakpo have all established themselves as automatic starters for club and country and could potentially thrive under Slot's leadership again.

Van Dijk revealed ahead of the World Cup that he had spoken with his former head coach in the wake of the surprise sacking that saw him replaced with Andoni Iraola.

Netherlands brought to colour to Texas for their World Cup opener (Image credit: Aric Becker / AFP via Getty Images)

“I spoke to Arne personally, that is the most important thing," Van Dijk said at the time.

"Exactly what we discussed remains between us. For now, my focus is entirely on the World Cup.”

Could the pair be reuniting again sooner than either of them anticipated?