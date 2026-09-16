Could Arsenal match the Invincibles and go unbeaten in the Premier League again?

Morgan Rogers is the only player to have scored against Arsenal this season. Chelsea succeeded where Coventry City, Aston Villa, Napoli and Sunderland have failed, and the Gunners came back to beat them too.

There are two teams without a goal in their first four Premier League matches of 2026/27 but Arsenal stand alone in having conceded only once. They've won all of their games and looked all but immovable.

It's usually folly to read much into the state of things so early in the season but Arsenal and Manchester City are the top two and already four points clear. They've finished first and second in three of the last four seasons.

Could Arsenal stay unbeaten all season?

Martin Odegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have picked off a couple of the weaker starters in the division but have had to show a bit of themselves in each of their matches so far. Mikel Arteta must be thrilled with how his team have begun their Premier League title defence.

Buoyed by the status of champions, Arsenal are calmer and more self-assured. They're more measured. The five teams who've faced them in the league and the Champions League have encountered a side brimming with know-how even when they need to dig themselves out of a tricky spot.

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Arteta's bench for the win against Arsenal comprised Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Piero Hincapie, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, and eventual match-winner Bruno Guimaraes.

None of Arsenal's rivals can match that, and it bodes well for when the time comes to hold their nerve.

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Arsenal as an institution know a thing or two about that. In 2003/04, Arsene Wenger led them to an unbeaten Premier League title. They were the first English men's team to avoid defeat in a 38-match season.

The current class arguably don't have the same degree of sheer individual brilliance of a team that included Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole and Patrick Vieira.

But if The Invincibles were a team of ability and aura, Arteta's Arsenal can certainly be said to have a bit about them too. They have exceptional team players, elite in a very modern manner, and have developed over years a ruthless will to win.

Arsenal with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It's very early to be talking about Arsenal going unbeaten again, but then Wenger himself famously went a year early and ended up belatedly delivering on his prediction.

Could it happen again? Sure.

Man City appear to have the best chance of denying Arsenal a second Premier League title on the spin. Perhaps they're the most likely opponent to overcome their wiles in a one-off match as well; we'll have to wait until the end of November to find out.

Will it happen? The smart money says not.

There's a long way to go. There's too much time, too many matches, too many variables just waiting to be discovered in the months ahead.