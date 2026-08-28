JULES BREACH: Arsenal are still the team to beat this season, Morgan Rogers can help Chelsea challenge for silverware and Matthias Jaissle will give Newcastle a fresh start

After waiting 22 years to win the Premier League again, Arsenal finally did it. Can Mikel Arteta’s side now defend their title?

It will be interesting to see their mindset and approach; whether the relief of getting over the line at last has an impact, or if it only sparks even more fire to do it again now they’ve experienced the success they craved.

With so much change to managers elsewhere in the league, Arsenal’s stability in the dugout and their settled squad could be key in them defending the trophy. Their strength in depth last season was a huge reason they got over some tough hurdles, and they’ve only added to the squad this summer. The Gunners signed even more quality and proven top-flight experience in Bruno Guimaraes, giving them one of the strongest midfields in the league.

Jules Breach interviews Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after the Community Shield (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were a few question marks at the beginning of the season, with key players like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke working their way back to fitness after reaching the final weekend of the World Cup, and William Saliba recovering from injury, but the hope was that there was enough in the squad to get through the opening weeks.

Arsenal also came so close to winning the Champions League for the first time in May, and perhaps that might become their main focus this season. There could be no bigger motivation than to become kings of Europe as well as winning back-to-back Premier League titles. With their quality, depth, stability and know-how, Arsenal are still the team to beat this season.

Rogers at Chelsea

Morgan Rogers swapped Aston Villa for Chelsea this summer and scored on his Blues debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers to Chelsea was one of the summer’s surprise moves. There was an expectation that the 24-year-old would leave Aston Villa, but the record-breaking £117m deal is hugely exciting for the Blues.

With new boss Xabi Alonso at the helm, Chelsea come into the season with a new outlook, a refreshed squad, and two of the best number 10s in world football. It will be so interesting to see Rogers and Cole Palmer, good friends off the pitch, playing in the same team and how that chemistry can have a positive impact. Their versatility means they can play in the same line-up, or in each other’s position depending on the system Alonso opts for.

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After finishing 10th last year, Chelsea have no European football to contend with. That affords Alonso and his many new additions time on the training pitch. They also have a player in Palmer who is fully rested after missing the World Cup, ready and energised to perform. Chelsea could be one of this season’s big challengers, especially in the domestic cups.

Newcastle’s new era

New Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle is regarded as one of the best young coaches in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

With many managers changing clubs and lots of new faces arriving in the Premier League, it makes for an unpredictable first few weeks. One of the most intriguing new bosses is Matthias Jaissle. The 38-year-old may be lesser known than some other arrivals, but he’s regarded as one of the best young coaches in Europe.

After suffering an ACL injury as a player, the German turned to coaching at an early age thanks to an opportunity through Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig. He moved to Red Bull Salzburg, who he steered to two Austrian titles, before heading for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and lifting a pair of continental trophies.

He now arrives in England with a massive opportunity and desire to impress – and his attacking, pressing football will excite Geordies. Jaissle’s experience of developing young talent at Salzburg will have been a big pull for Newcastle given the new era the club have embarked on, targeting younger players after losing established stars Sandro Tonali to Spurs, Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

As fresh faces try to impress the new manager, along with the rest of the squad, the club are certainly an intriguing prospect during the 2026-27 campaign.

Jaissle’s predecessor Eddie Howe ended Newcastle’s long wait for silverware, so what can the young German bring? After last summer’s difficult window, the Alexander Isak saga and a bruising domestic season, a fresh start feels very welcome in the North East.