Manchester United dealt wonderkid transfer bombshell as star in the making asks to leave: report

JJ Gabriel (L) and Benjamin Sesko head out to train with the Manchester United first-team

Manchester United have been rocked by a major off-field setback after 15-year-old prodigy JJ Gabriel submitted a formal request to leave the club, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Carrington’s standout academy talent has reportedly left the Old Trafford hierarchy in shock by seeking to cut short his development at one of English football's best youth setups.

The news follows a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign for Gabriel, who recently netted a debut hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League against Sabah FK's Under-19 side.

Manchester United set to lose star academy prospect

JJ Gabriel celebrates scoring against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenage forward has built on an excellent season with Man United's U18s - in which he scored 28 goals in 35 matches - before making the transition to the U21s this term.

He has already pitched in with two goals and two assists in his first two outings in Premier League 2.

Michael Carrick has chosen not to select Gabriel in any of his senior matchday squads this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel's progress had put him on the cusp of first-team history, until this latest bombshell.

Having met Premier League age requirements by turning 15 prior to August 31, he is officially eligible for senior squad selection this season.

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First-team manager Michael Carrick has routinely integrated him into senior training sessions, leading some fans to speculate on the possibility of a record-breaking senior bow before his 16th birthday in October.

However, that no longer looks as though it will be the case with Gabriel reportedly seeking an exit from the club.

The forward will not be short of suitors and there have in the past been rumours that Barcelona made overtures towards the player's family.

Might this be where Gabriel ends up? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under FA regulations, players cannot sign professional contracts until they turn 17, making Gabriel's connection to Manchester United one which is founded upon schoolboy academy registration terms.

Gabriel's camp has formally requested the cancellation of his registration, bypassing the usual procedures involved with football transfers.

It leaves Man United at risk of losing him for tribunal-set compensation rather than a lucrative fee.