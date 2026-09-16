Quickfire Quiz 203: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 questions. 90 seconds. This FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz demands depth of football trivia skills and speedy fingertips, so let's find out what you've got.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's get you started by asking you to answer these questions about the great one-club men of world football.

If you're one of those folk who's really into football transfers, take on this challenge to name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. There's a good few decades of history to get stuck into.

Next, we want to know whether you can answer 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

Further afield, this quiz simply asks you to put some groups of clubs into the correct order based on the number of league titles they've won, from most to least. Easy, right? Wrong.

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Let's get serious. Serious about size. Serious about difficulty. Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!