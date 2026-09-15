Liverpool vs Tottenham FREE live stream: TV Channels, Kick-Off Time and Prediction for Carabao Cup 3rd Round Tie

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur for free as the Premier League heavyweights meet at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Both sides were held to frustrating 0-0 draws on Saturday, as Liverpool failed to find a way past Fulham and Spurs played out a stalemate with Everton to continue their goalless start to the league campaign.

This competition represents a great opportunity for Reds manager Andoni Iraola and Tottenham counterpart Roberto De Zerbi to claim their first piece of silverware with their respective clubs, as tonight's winners will need to navigate only three further rounds to reach the Wembley final.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup third round online and from anywhere, including for free.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur for FREE

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch for free in the UK, with the Carabao Cup clash live on ITV4 and streaming service ITVX.

ITV has free-to-air coverage of at least one match per round during this season's competition, including the final. You just need to register to watch on ITVX.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access your free Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur for free on ITV In order to give the competition more exposure, Sky Sports is sharing at least one Carabao Cup fixture per round with public broadcaster ITV, including the final. The key selected third-round match is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur with Manchester United vs Brighton also shown tomorrow evening.



Find out the pundits and commentators for tonight's game here

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

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How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

As mentioned above, fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST.

The game is also live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

US viewers can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on Paramount+ Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is one of a select number of Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. The Essential plan also gets you every single Champions League and Europa League game live. Bargain!

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

beIN SPORTS is the home of the Carabao Cup in Australia and has live coverage of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The third-round clash will be live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Wednesday.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

Tickets

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Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview

Andoni Iraola has made an unbeaten but uninspiring start to his Liverpool tenure, summed up by Saturday's flat 0-0 draw at home to a Fulham side who had yet to gain a point in the Premier League this season.

That performance and result was hugely frustrating for Reds fans after their side's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last Wednesday, while it leaves Iraola with a difficult balance to strike when he picks his team for the Carabao Cup visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard will likely be tempted to rest players as Liverpool play their third game in less than a week, but he will also be aware that a defeat would end arguably his best chance of silverware this season, with just three more rounds between this stage and the Wembley final.

Iraola may use this match as an opportunity to give some minutes to defender Joe Gomez, who is back in training after suffering an injury in pre-season.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 3

If Liverpool's start to the campaign has been uninspiring, Spurs' has been unacceptable.

Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday meant they failed to score in the opening four games of a league season for the first time in the club's history, despite spending well over £300m on signings over the summer.

Fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst after consecutive 17th-place finishes in the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup could bring out the best in Spurs after they thrashed Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi is missing several players through injury, although there is a chance that full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie could be in the squad after missing Saturday's game.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The Reds are favourites to progress, although the result could well depend on how many changes each manager makes.