Daniel Farke has harnessed Leeds United's hidden superpower as Everton and Manchester City warned

Leeds United's first match back in the Premier League was against Everton on a Monday night last August. They won 1-0, and would eventually crack the code to their comfortable top-flight survival.

In their first Monday night fixture of 2026/27, Leeds looked every bit the established and currently unbeaten Premier League team in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Some teams in the division are experiencing transition in one form or another, not least Newcastle themselves, but Leeds are as sturdy a proposition as they come and it's showing in their results.

Elland Road under the lights is a fearsome prospect

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Quantifying the impact of passionate and vocal support on a football team is impossible. One of the great joys of attending football matches is knowing, feeling, when a stadium has lift-off.

It can't be measured, but it's there. It makes a difference and the players acknowledge that a noisy atmosphere can help to energise them. That can't be comprehended through a television screen.

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It's easy to lapse into cliches when considering the intangible relationship between decibels and motivation; we know how it feels when that symbiosis fires but that doesn't make it powerful.

That doesn't take away from the fact that Leeds, Farke and Elland Road have built something beautiful beside the M621.

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Since the manager was appointed in the summer of 2023, Leeds have played 24 matches at home that have kicked off at 7:45pm or 8:00pm. In two seasons in the Championship and one full campaign in the Premier League, they haven't lost any of them.

Leeds played eight of those evening games in each of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, and seven in the top flight in 2025/26. They did lose a 7:30pm kick-off and have won a ton of other home games under Farke, but along such arbitrary lines are patterns drawn.

The West Yorkshire club's floodlit fortunes stand up to a degree of scrutiny. Only Farke knows whether he'd switch all their home games until after dark given the choice. He certainly knows how to make the most of them.

Daniel Farke

Leeds are unbeaten in 16 home games in all competitions that kicked off at 7:45pm or later, a run that dates back to August 2024 and a Carabao Cup first round exit at the hands of Middlesbrough.

It's likely to change in the meantime but Leeds' next evening kick-off at Elland Road is scheduled to take place on New Year's Day, when the Toffees return to Leeds. Their next game, against Manchester City the following week, will also be played under the lights.

The midweek visit of Hull City in early March is currently set to be the last evening kick-off at Leeds in the Premier League this season - but we'll see about that.