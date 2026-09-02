If transfer windows are meant to reflect a football club’s long-term vision, Everton’s summer 2026 recruitment was a masterclass in panic, indecision and dysfunction. The Toffees' window shows nothing less than a club all at sea: decades removed from their last trophy lift, and decades away from their next.

After years of walking the financial tightrope and navigating Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) penalties, this was supposed to be the summer where the club established a clear, modern direction in their new home.

Ending deadline day in a far more precarious position than when the window opened - desperately short on attacking options and publicly lacking strategic conviction - is not how anybody wanted things to go.

Everton have outdone themselves - and not in a good way

'Where have me teammates gone?' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowhere was this misstep more glaring than in Everton’s handling of their forward line. Sanctioning the departures of both Beto and Iliman Ndiaye on transfer deadline day was always going to be a gamble. But, doing so without getting replacements through the door is nothing more than a whopping error.

To leave David Moyes with 23-year-old Thierno Barry as the club’s sole recognised senior striker is...errr...not good. A promising up-and-comer he may be, but Barry netted eight goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees last season - not something to hang your hat on.

'One striker, David?! Is this all we've got left?' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why wait until the eleventh hour of transfer deadline day to conclude such important business, especially when Ndiaye’s eventual exit was predictable for weeks?

Moyes himself pulled no punches regarding the state of his squad. Speaking after Everton’s 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End, the Scot gave a characteristically blunt assessment of the club's transfer progress.

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“I still think we are short in the squad and I still think we are short in quality in some places.”

Moyes noted that, despite incoming signings, the squad was numerically thinner than last season's already depleted group. His post-match comments were a clear instruction for reinforcements that ultimately went unheeded, not by design, but that's by-the-by now.

A deal for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun was on the verge of completion before Everton’s medical staff identified issues during his medical, prompting the club to halt proceedings.

Folarin Balogun - not signing for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toffees immediately pivoted to Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee. Perhaps upon witnessing the wave of negative supporter backlash, Everton’s leadership got cold feet. In an attempt to salvage face, they tried to revive the Balogun deal, only for the US international to turn down the move entirely.

Comically, the USA striker walked out of Everton's training base late into the night, returning to the principality.

The resulting collapse left Everton empty-handed - a terrible look that epitomises a club operating without internal alignment.

Bye, bye, Mr Iliman Ndiaye (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their lack of conviction in decision-making was exhibited in the earlier saga surrounding 19-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong. Everton had agreed a reported £40m deal to sell the academy graduate to Nottingham Forest - a move most likely driven by executives eyeing financial compliance.

But, following furious dissent from the fanbase, the hierarchy executed a U-turn. While keeping a talented youngster is welcome, backing out of a massive sale purely due to public outrage demonstrates a boardroom lacking internal conviction. If the club genuinely needed the funds, capitulating at the first sign of supporter anger suggests they are making policy on the fly.

To cap off a rather unimaginative window, Everton opted to re-sign Jack Grealish, as well as adding Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but not another left-back. While Grealish possesses undeniable talent, committing a massive wage package to an expensive loan signing feels short-sighted, and a sticking plaster over the remainder of their window.

Everton enter the 2026/27 campaign with a paper-thin squad, an exasperated manager, and a fanbase utterly bewildered by the handling of the window. By waiting until deadline day, bowing to public pressure, and bungling negotiations, Everton have turned what could have been a transformative summer into months of clock-watching for the January sales.

At least doughnuts will be served for another year at the Hill Dickinson, right, Everton fans?