Manchester United outcast set to sign for Everton as striker deal collapses: report

Everton are closing in on a dramatic deadline day loan deal for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee after their proposed move for Monaco forward Folarin Balogun appeared to collapse.

The Toffees had been on the verge of finalising a move for Balogun to spearhead their attack, but negotiations have ground to a halt following the player’s medical, according to reports.

Everton’s medical staff reportedly identified issues during Balogun's screening tests on deadline day.

Everton chase late Zirkzee loan deal

Joshua Zirkzee (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a direct consequence of those results, the club hierarchy have seemingly taken the decision to pull the plug on the transfer, unwilling to commit significant financial resources to a deal with potential underlying risks.

Left scrambling for an alternative goalscorer in the final hours of the window, Everton have pivoted toward Manchester United’s outcast Dutchman Zirkzee.

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League 2026/27 match against Hull City (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton have been in contact with Man United directly to negotiate a late loan deal, in response to Balogun’s medical falling through.

The 25-year-old forward has found himself sidelined at Old Trafford for months, failing to log a single minute of action across either of the club's opening two Premier League fixtures of the 2026/27 season.

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Zirkzee’s standing at Old Trafford has plummeted, too, following last summer's additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

His last goal in a competitive fixture for Manchester United came at the end of 2025 during a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he has struggled to play any sort of consistent role ever since.

Having fallen completely out of favour under manager Michael Carrick, Zirkzee is clearly not in the head coach's long-term plans, making a deadline day exit the ideal resolution for all parties.

Iliman Ndiaye has left Everton to join Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Everton, bringing in Zirkzee serves as a salvage operation following the disappointment of the Balogun collapse.

While the Dutch forward arrives as a secondary fallback option rather than the club's primary target, his arrival provides much-needed depth and competition upfront for the Toffees following Iliman Ndiaye's exit for Manchester City.

The transfer deadline in England is at 11pm.