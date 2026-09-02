Quiz! Did these players ever make a Champions League appearance?

Do you know who's played in the Champions League and who hasn't?

The latest FourFourTwo football quiz couldn't be simpler. If you're a Champions League expert with a grip on the full history of the competition, you'll be able to knock this one out of the park in seconds.

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The Champions League replaced the European Cup in 1992-93 and the modern era is what we're focused on for the purposes of this quiz. That's a clue. We'll name some footballers. You just need to tap YES or NO on their Champions League involvement or otherwise.

There are 20 players in all and just 4 minutes on the clock. We're not including play-offs or qualifiers – that doesn't make a difference for any of these players – and we're looking specifically at the UEFA Champions League. You know the one.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, we want you to name every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945 and every club playing in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two right now.

If those long lists float your boat, these are for you as well. Can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season or every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

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Continuing a domestic football quizzing kick? Answer all these questions about the Premier League's one-season wonders. Then, away from English football, can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.