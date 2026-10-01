Leah Williamson handball drama explained as Renee Slegers misses Arsenal post-match press conference

Arsenal’s difficult start to the season continued on Wednesday night as they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Gunners appeared to be cruising after goals from Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway, but after Paris FC found a way back in through a Clara Mateo goal, a bizarre Leah Williamson handball gifted the French side a penalty, which was converted.

Following another disappointing result, manager Renee Slegers did not face the media post-match, with assistant Aaron D’Antino instead taking questions - something that raised eyebrows.

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What happened with Leah Williamson?

The England captain was involved in a defensive mix up in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal looked set to take control of their Champions League clash with Paris FC after Russo and Stanway put them 2-0 ahead within the opening 50 minutes.

But after a 72nd-minute Clara Mateo goal, the game took a strange turn in the closing stages, with a defensive mix-up for Arsenal.

Goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez played the ball towards Williamson, who appeared to believe the goal kick had not yet been taken. Williamson then stopped the ball with her hands, intending to take the goal kick herself.

The referee awarded Paris FC a penalty for handball, with the decision leaving Williamson and her Arsenal team-mates visibly frustrated.

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Paris FC converted from the spot in the 87th minute to make it 2-2, completing a remarkable comeback and denying Arsenal an important victory.

The incident bears similarities to one involving Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings in the men’s Champions League in November 2024.

It is something we saw Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings fall foul of in the men’s Champions League against Club Brugge in November 2024 - he was similarly penalised.

Why didn’t Renee Slegers speak after the match?

Renee Slegers chose to not speak to media following the 2-2 draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slegers did not fulfil Arsenal’s post-match media duties, with assistant coach Aaron D’Antino instead taking the press conference.

Despite it being a UEFA requirement for the head coach to fulfil these duties, Slegers was reportedly too angry following the result to fulfil the mandated media duties.

The decision came after another frustrating night for Arsenal, who had let a comfortable two-goal lead slip in the final stages.

Slegers took over as Arsenal’s interim head coach in October 2024 following Jonas Eidevall’s departure, before being appointed permanently in January 2025.

She subsequently led the Gunners to Champions League glory in May 2025, securing Arsenal’s first European title in 18 years. They also won the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in January 2026.

But Arsenal’s start to the current campaign has raised questions, with the Gunners taking just five points from their opening four WSL matches before Wednesday’s Champions League tie.

The result against Paris FC also came just days after Arsenal suffered a 1-0 league defeat against London rivals Chelsea.

Kim Little knows Arsenal must improve (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Following the Chelsea defeat, Arsenal captain Kim Little acknowledged results need to improve but rejected the idea that everything is going wrong at the club.

She said: “Of course it's not the start we would have wished for, but ultimately, we're in the position we're in.”

“Our job now is to go and try and close that gap on the teams above us and we'll try and do that as best as we can.

“I think that's an outside perception of things going wrong. Naturally, we want to be winning football matches.”

“We're doing a lot of things well. We're obviously just not executing and scoring the goals. But we have great quality in our team and that will come.”