Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ international caps to have played in the Premier League?

How many of these Premier League players can you name?

The sheer amount of international football means that players are ticking into 100 caps much more regularly than they used to. Even a 200th cap isn't out of the question for some. There are now more than 200 players who've made an appearance in the Premier League and count themselves as international centurions. This FourFourTwo football quiz belongs to them

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There are a few players who have reached 100 games including some unofficial matches. We're not including them – these are FIFA-recognised centurions only – or any players who were at Premier League clubs but didn't make a league appearance.

That leaves us with 208 players to name from all over the world. You can have 30 minutes to get as close to full marks as possible. Let us know how you get on.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, another big one. Can you name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

Next, we want you to pick the odd one out in this quiz that asks you to identify which one of four players was never managed by a particular managerial titan of the sport. Then, why not take on our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds?

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Last but not least, we have this monster. It has more than 1,000 answers. Can you identify every team ever to have competed in the Champions League, from 1992 all the way up to 2026?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.