How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After rescuing a point against Manchester United last weeked, Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge desperate for a victory after back-to-back draws.

Chelsea dropped points on the opening day, but have since bounced back with two wins on the spin.

This London derby between two WSL heavyweights is always a treat, and there is plenty at stake as these sides meet again this weekend.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free

US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the UK

Chelsea vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal via NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Women's Super League preview

Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for one of the most eagerly anticipated match-ups of the WSL season.

The Gunners finished second last season, one place above Chelsea, and also got the better of their London rivals in the Champions League, knocking them out at the quarter-final stage.

Following a draw with Aston Villa on the opening day, Chelsea responded by thrashing Manchester United 5-0 before beating newly promoted Birmingham City 2-0.

Arsenal, meanwhile, come into this tie on the back of two draws. A stoppage-time equaliser from Smilla Holmberg rescued a point against Manchester United last weekend, while they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace the week before. They opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Brighton.

They also needed a late intervention in midweek to secure victory in the Champions League, with a stoppage-time penalty earning them a 1-0 win.

Both sides were back in European action this week, with Chelsea beating Austria Wien and Arsenal overcoming HB Køge by the same 1-0 scoreline. Neither performance was particularly convincing, and both sets of fans will be hoping for more at Stamford Bridge.

Both Sonia Bompastor and Renée Slegers have faced early scrutiny at times this season, and Sunday's fixture will be both teams' biggest test of the season so far.

With Chelsea and Arsenal so closely matched in recent seasons, there is more than just three points at stake as the London rivals battle for local bragging rights.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal this season, whereas Chelsea proved against Manchester United that they can be ruthless when needed