The end of Cristiano Ronaldo's international career: Chain of events revealed that led to CR7's bombshell exit

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have quit international football, following an apparent spat with new manager Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account last night to post a statement to his 679 million followers, explaining, “After the press conference of the National Team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the National Team camp.

“In due time, I will tell all the Portuguese about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, which I always dedicated myself to. Now it's time to wish good luck to Portugal and all my teammates, without exception.”

Jorge Jesus reneges on his promise to Cristiano Ronaldo - and makes him warm up without bringing him on

Jorge Jesus has clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Ronaldo's ire has come from the fact that Jesus changed his mind about his selection plans during the international break.

The 72-year-old apparently agreed that Ronaldo would only play in the first and fourth fixtures for Portugal this month – only to U-turn in the second game against Norway and ask a benched Ronaldo to warm up in the second half with the score at 1-1.

When the Portuguese regained the lead, however, Jesus decided not to bring Ronaldo on after all, with the five-time Champions League winner leaving the stadium in a rage over what he perceived to be a snub.

The Al-Nassr forward opted to train alone ahead of the clash with Denmark, with Jesus telling his press conference, “There was no incident whatsoever: as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about.”

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Apparently, Ronaldo was unimpressed by Jesus's comments, leaving for his private jet: Marca notes that Jesus and federation president Pedro Proenca chased the 41-year-old to the airport, but couldn't convince him to return.

In Portugal, it is believed Ronaldo has retired from international duty, though he hasn't confirmed it.

Jesus and Ronaldo worked with one another at Al-Nassr during the 2025/26 season, winning the Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo played in his final World Cup over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Roberto Martinez leaving his role as Lusos head coach after elimination at the hands of eventual winners Spain at World Cup 2026, Jesus took the national team job and was seen as a pick to appease an ageing Ronaldo.

Debate has raged over Portugal's all-time caps holder and record scorer should step down from playing for his country, given that he is a shadow of the footballer he was at his peak.

Ronaldo has scored a world record 146 goals in 234 games for his country.