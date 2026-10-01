'Liverpool humiliated us 9-0 but we got our own back, and I was away with the fairies when we nearly beat Manchester United' Alan Pardew on his strange place in Crystal Palace folklore

Just 16 men have represented a club in an FA Cup final as a player and then later gone on to lead them to the final again as a manager. Alan Pardew is one of them.

Pardew earned his place in Crystal Palace folklore in 1990, when his goal in extra time helped the Eagles claim a sensational 4-3 semi-final victory over Liverpool in one of the competition's greatest ever games.

The final proved to be nearly as dramatic as Manchester United came from behind in extra time to force a 3-3 draw that took the game to a replay, which Sir Alex Ferguson's men won 1-0.

Pardew pointed out to FourFourTwo that he had also been part of an ignomious moment in Palace's history earlier that season, however, saying: "I also played in that not-so-iconic 9-0 league defeat against Liverpool a few months earlier!

"But I suppose that’s what made the cup win so remarkable. Humiliation one moment, sheer elation the next.

Alan Pardew got to two FA Cup finals with Palace: one as a player, one as a manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was testament to the resilience we had within the group.

That goal shot me into the spotlight for probably the first time in my career. Suddenly, every newspaper, radio station and TV channel wanted to talk to me.

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"I think the two semi-finals that season were the first live on television back-to-back.

"I remember us watching the other one afterwards praying that Oldham could beat Manchester United.

"They almost did and it was so nearly a Palace v Oldham cup final, which would have been a bit weird."

Alan Pardew's dancing celebration v Manchester United | FATV Advent Calendar 2016 - Day 12 - YouTube Watch On

Fast forward 26 years, and Pardew was stepping out with Palace at Wembley for another FA Cup final against Manchester United - and he once again ensured himself a memorable moment.

He said: "When Jason Puncheon put us 1-0 up after 78 minutes, I felt a sense of elation.

"I was away with the fairies and not even aware I did that dance. I thought nothing of it until it was brought up in the press conference afterwards!"

Unfortunately for Pardew, Juan Mata equalised just three minutes later, with Jesse Lingard scoring the winner for United in extra time.