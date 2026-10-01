Manchester City saw guilty verdict coming and made sure any transfer ban will be useless

The long-awaited verdict regarding Manchester City’s battle with the Premier League has finally arrived.

An independent commission’s finding that the club broke financial regulations between 2009 and 2018 across 114 separate charges promises to be a watershed moment for English football and governance of the game.

Rivals have reacted with jubilation at what they view as a long-overdue reckoning, and outrage at the scale of City's sustained circumvention of the rules.

How long have Manchester City known about the guilty verdict?

Pep Guardiola left Manchester City this summer after a decade at the helm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their behind-closed-doors posturing, Man City’s hierarchy and their best-in-class legal representation most likely saw the train hurtling down the tracks.

It is therefore not unreasonable to suggest the club spent the entirety of 2026 constructing a squad that will lessen the impact of whatever penalties are about to follow.

Ferran Soriano (L), the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City alongside Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Second L), the Chairman of Manchester City (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Rather than waiting for punitive measures, which could come in the form of massive points deductions, record financial fines, or multi-window transfer embargoes, Manchester City have busied themselves with recruitment.

Recognising that a player registration ban was a distinct possibility upon a guilty ruling, the Etihad club's decision-makers have built a squad capable of competing at the top of English football for years without needing to touch the transfer market again.

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The finishing touches to this future-proofing strategy was laid in the summer of 2026 with a total overhaul of the midfield. City secured the reported £85.6 million signing of 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, adding one of world football's most sought-after young central midfielders.

They paired Bouaddi with England star Elliot Anderson, snapped up from Nottingham Forest to add a little bit of everything to the engine-room, as well as Premier League experience. In doing so, Man City established a central midfield partnership capable of anchoring their core for the next decade.

Not content with addressing long-term sustainability, though, City exercised their financial muscle one last time before the window shut with the acquisition of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

It was a move few believed City strictly needed from a tactical standpoint but it served as a statement of intent: an elite midfielder firmly in his prime, signed before any potential window closure.

With the benefit of hindsight, this summer spree appears to have been the second act of a plan set in motion months earlier.

During the 2025/26 campaign, City fortified their frontline, adding attacking depth with the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and playmaker Rayan Cherki. Both players have been integrated seamlessly, now offering Enzo Maresca an embarrassment of riches in attacking rotation.

Manchester City signed England international Marc Guehi to shore up their defence in January, months after a failed move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In stacking more-or-less every position two-or-three deep with top, young talent before the commission rendered its verdict, Manchester City have done their best to numb the sting of whatever sanctions come their way.

If the Premier League imposes a transfer ban, City will not suffer as much as they would have; their entire starting XI and bench are under contract, youthful, being paid handsomely and operating at a very high level.

If they face a steep points deduction, the depth and quality of their squad will give them a far greater chance of absorbing the penalty and maintaining their competitiveness at the top end of the table.

Critics will argue that spending hundreds of millions of pounds to insulate a squad on the eve of a financial guilty verdict mocks the spirit of Financial Fair Play - and they'd be right. From a strategic perspective, though, they've mitigated risk, and given the precision they've operated with under Emirati ownership, there's every chance this was no fluke.

The Premier League have won the legal battle, but to an extent the horse has very much bolted, because City have been able to stockpile talent when it mattered most.

Manchester City have maintained their innocence throughout the legal process and are expected to lodge an appeal to the Premier League's ruling.