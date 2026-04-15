Manchester City battle Arsenal for €100m-rated Brazilian wonderkid: report
Manchester City are advancing towards making a concrete offer for an Arsenal target, with interest also present from Liverpool and Chelsea
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Pep Guardiola’s men are hoping that a Brazilian wonderkid also targeted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will join their ranks.
Manchester City and Arsenal are on course to face off in a transfer battle, alongside their Premier League title race this season.
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, ex-colleagues at Manchester City, will play each other in a ‘six-pointer’ and potentially title-deciding clash this weekend at the Etihad stadium.