Manchester City battle Arsenal for €100m-rated Brazilian wonderkid: report

Manchester City will take on Arsenal both on and off the pitch.

Pep Guardiola’s men are hoping that a Brazilian wonderkid also targeted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will join their ranks.

Manchester City and Arsenal are on course to face off in a transfer battle, alongside their Premier League title race this season.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, ex-colleagues at Manchester City, will play each other in a ‘six-pointer’ and potentially title-deciding clash this weekend at the Etihad stadium.

Manchester City take on Arsenal in race for Brazilian wonderkid’s signature