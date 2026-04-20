Newcastle United goalkeeper could follow Eddie Howe out of St. James' Park: report
Newcastle's shot-stopper could follow Eddie Howe out the door this summer
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Newcastle's Odysseas Vlachodimos, currently on loan at Sevilla, could follow Eddie Howe out the door from St. James' Park this summer.
Newcastle's shot-stopper, now one of Sevilla’s brightest sparks in a struggling season, is reportedly content in Spain and appears unlikely to return to the Magpies.
Sevilla are currently 16th in the La Liga table, merely two points above the drop zone, but Vlachodimos’ performances arguably warrant a far higher table position.
Sevilla’s Greek shot-stopper and Eddie Howe could both exit Newcastle this summer
Similarly to Sevilla, Newcastle have bore witness to a dramatic fall from grace this season under current manager Eddie Howe.
After Carabao Cup victory over Premier League champions Liverpool and Champions League qualification in the 2024-25 season, Newcastle are currently placed 14th.
In both domestic cups, Howe’s men fell to a still imperious Pep Guardiola-led