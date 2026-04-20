Newcastle United goalkeeper could follow Eddie Howe out of St. James' Park: report

Eddie Howe isn't the only Newcastle man who could leave this summer.

Newcastle's Odysseas Vlachodimos, currently on loan at Sevilla, could follow Eddie Howe out the door from St. James' Park this summer.

Newcastle's shot-stopper, now one of Sevilla’s brightest sparks in a struggling season, is reportedly content in Spain and appears unlikely to return to the Magpies.

Sevilla are currently 16th in the La Liga table, merely two points above the drop zone, but Vlachodimos’ performances arguably warrant a far higher table position.

Sevilla’s Greek shot-stopper and Eddie Howe could both exit Newcastle this summer

Vlachodimos is loving life in Sevilla despite the Spanish side's fall from grace over the years, standing out as one of the team's brightest sparks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly to Sevilla, Newcastle have bore witness to a dramatic fall from grace this season under current manager Eddie Howe.

After Carabao Cup victory over Premier League champions Liverpool and Champions League qualification in the 2024-25 season, Newcastle are currently placed 14th.

Newcastle United have fell from Carabao Cup glory to midtable mediocrity, a descent matched by Sevilla in the 2020s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In both domestic cups, Howe’s men fell to a still imperious Pep Guardiola-led