Newcastle United eyeing two former Premier League title-winning managers amid Eddie Howe pressure: report

News
By published

Eddie Howe has come under scrutiny as the end of a disappointing season approaches for Newcastle

Eddie Howe is reported to be considering walking away from Newcastle
Eddie Howe has led Newcastle to a disappointing season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping an eye on two former Premier League title-winning managers with Eddie Howe under scrutiny and claimed to be considering quitting the club.

After enjoying a dream season of securing the League Cup and Champions League qualification last season, Newcastle have endured a deeply disappointing campaign this time around.

Jose Mourinho of interest to Newcastle United

Jose Mourinho is constantly linked with Newcastle

Jose Mourinho would appeal to Newcastle's owners, apparently (Image credit: PA)

That has led to speculation about Howe's future at the club, and talkSPORT report that the club's Saudi owners PIF would be 'attracted to the idea of appointing a big-name in the event Howe departs'.

Naturally, that means we are getting yet another round of Jose Mourinho being liked to the Newcastle job.

Jose Mourinho embraces Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon at full-time

Jose Mourinho battled Newcastle with Benfica earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The heavily-decorated Portuguese, currently at Benfica, has been connected with St James' Park repeatedly for years.

Mourinho even turned down the chance to join his Barcel