Newcastle United eyeing two former Premier League title-winning managers amid Eddie Howe pressure: report

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping an eye on two former Premier League title-winning managers with Eddie Howe under scrutiny and claimed to be considering quitting the club.

After enjoying a dream season of securing the League Cup and Champions League qualification last season, Newcastle have endured a deeply disappointing campaign this time around.

Sunday's defeat to Crystal Palace leaves How's side 14th in the table and ten point away from the top five, leaving them with a pretty dismal outlook when it comes to achieving European qualification again this season.

Jose Mourinho of interest to Newcastle United

Jose Mourinho would appeal to Newcastle's owners, apparently (Image credit: PA)

That has led to speculation about Howe's future at the club, and talkSPORT report that the club's Saudi owners PIF would be 'attracted to the idea of appointing a big-name in the event Howe departs'.

Naturally, that means we are getting yet another round of Jose Mourinho being liked to the Newcastle job.

Jose Mourinho battled Newcastle with Benfica earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The heavily-decorated Portuguese, currently at Benfica, has been connected with St James' Park repeatedly for years.

Mourinho even turned down the chance to join his Barcel