Tottenham Hotspur’s £40m stadium dilemma limits transfer spending under new rules

As more clubs in the Premier League and Championship have moved from their historic homes into shiny new grounds, the impressive potential of stadium naming rights has made its way into the English game.

Renaming Highbury or Goodison Park would have been beyond the pale, not to mention a futile exercise in terms of what the supporters of Arsenal or Everton would have called them.

But nobody refers the Emirates Stadium as Ashburton Grove or the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Bramley-Moore Dock, and why would they? That's not what they're called.

Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been in their new ground since 2019 and its name has been the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ever since. For supporters of a certain sensibility, it's been a breath of fresh air in a game where revenue is king.

That's not to say Spurs are commercially reluctant – they're anything but. Nevertheless, not referring in everyday chatter to the AIA Stadium or similar is a small relief for traditionalists.

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Premier League clubs are increasingly governed by the need to balance their football spending against their revenue, especially those playing regularly in Europe.

UEFA's squad cost ratio (SCR) regulations have been adopted, tweaked and repackaged in the Premier League as the successor to its risible Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

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The simple version is that SCR "limits Premier League clubs’ on-pitch spending to 85% of their football-related revenue and net profit/loss from player sales." The even simpler version is that clubs who want to spend money also need to make money.

Spurs are no exception, yet the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains resolutely unsponsored. Given the varied and constant use of the ground, whose ability to host concerts and other sporting events was central to its development, the door remains open to a windfall.

"We are in a highly competitive industry alongside a number of clubs with similar ambitions, and we will only look to partner with the most-respected, renowned brands that align to our club values and can bring something to our fan experience," a Spurs spokesperson told BBC Sport.

Omar Marmoush (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, the financial benefit of any such deal will be paramount when Spurs do sign over their stadium naming rights.

What that number might look like is unknown, but estimates in the region of £20 million per season several years ago now feel very much out of date, especially when the club in question is holding out for the big bucks.

Everton are bringing in a reported £10 million per season for the naming rights to the striking new Hill Dickinson Stadium. Arsenal's latest renewal of their Emirates deal, which extends far beyond the stadium alone, is understood to be worth £70 million a year.

Take out the shirt sponsorship and split the difference, and the potential value of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights comes into view. Build in the London factor, the sheer heft of the place as a venue and Spurs' willingness to wait for a suitable deal, and a figure around the £40 million should be achievable.