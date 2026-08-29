Victor Osimhen is an expensive risk Tottenham Hotspur should be taking this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have splashed the cash this summer, but their spending has to continue if they’re serious about competing at the top of the Premier League again – and Victor Osimhen should be priority number one now.

It’s no secret that Spurs need firepower up top, after Richarlison showed precisely why he’s not up to the task with a poor performance against Brentford in the opening game of the season, and Dominic Solanke’s injury record making him an unreliable option.

Osimhen has long been regarded as one of the most talented strikers in the world, but has he ever truly lived up to that hype? Now is the time for him to prove it, and Tottenham is the perfect place to do that.

How much would Victor Osimhen cost Spurs?

Victor Osimhen is a goalscorer first and foremost (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

One of the major stumbling blocks keeping Victor Osimhen from a move to the Premier League over the last few years has been his enormous wage demands. That’s arguably one of the main reasons he joined Galatasaray in the first place rather than securing a switch to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Turkish outfit paid roughly £35m up front for the Nigerian in the summer of 2025 after having him on loan the season prior. That deal also includes a reported £30m in additional payments down the line, taking the total transfer to around £65m (as per ESPN).

He shoots, he usually scores (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen is also thought to be on wages of approximately £310,000 per week (according to Capology), making him a very expensive man indeed. To put it into perspective, Tottenham’s wage budget has shifted this summer with the arrival of Sandro Tonali (on £200,000 per week) and Omar Marmoush (£250,000 per week, though it is unclear how much of that Spurs are paying during the loan from Manchester City).

Signing Osimhen would not only require Spurs to completely obliterate their current wage structure, but they would also have to splash out at least £100m on the 27-year-old.

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Still, given Tottenham’s Financial Fair Play flexibility right now – largely thanks to the incredible revenue generated by the extra-curricular activities carried out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – that kind of money is, technically, feasible.

Spurs have spent roughly £320m so far this summer. However, under the Premier League Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) guidelines introduced this season, the club can allocate 85% of its total revenue on transfers and wages.

With that in mind, the Lilywhites could spend up to £480m without breaking any rules (they made £565m over the last tax year), and that’s before considering the potential sales of players like Richarlison, Pape Sarr and more still to come.

Victor Osimhen needs to prove himself in the Premier League

Victor Osimhen, of Galatasaray, greets fans at the end of the Champions League match between Juventus and Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

After modest spells with Charleroi in Belgium and Lille in France, Osimhen really hit the big time thanks to his goalscoring exploits at Napoli. There, he linked up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to devastating effect and helped the Italian side win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen scored 26 league goals in that 2022/23 campaign, as well as another five in the Champions League. The following season, he scored another 15 in Serie A, and it seemed a move to the Premier League – namely Chelsea – was very much on the cards.

However, that move broke down amid Osimhen’s lofty wage demands. He rejected the switch to Stamford Bridge, while a move to the Saudi Pro League also fell through just before transfer deadline day, leaving him very much in limbo (as per ESPN ). The only club left that was willing to pay Osimhen’s transfer fee and wages, and where the transfer window had not closed yet, was Galatasaray.

Two years later, it would probably be fair to say that Osimhen’s career is a little bit underwhelming. He’s got his goalscoring record, the Serie A title, and a couple of Turkish league titles, but he could and should have so much more. He should have been strutting his stuff in the Premier League, and I don’t think we can ever really credit him as one of his generation’s best strikers until he shows what he can do in England.

Tottenham’s system and style are ideal for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer, Osimhen is once again the subject of much speculation over his future. Reports from Turkey claim an offer of £128m from Al-Hilal has been rejected by Galatasaray. It is thought Osimhen would have even been given a pay rise had he moved to the Saudi outfit this summer, but money is not thought to be a driving factor in his thinking anymore.

Instead, it sounds like Osimhen is open to a big move – one that can truly further his career. Arsenal is a name that has been mooted. But, it’s the other side of North London that the forward should be looking at.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are back to a more slick, attacking style of play. Despite a lacklustre opening day defeat to Brentford, I firmly believe Spurs can challenge at the top of the table this season, especially once all the new signings click and De Zerbi’s methods really take hold.

Now, it would be safe to assume that, all being well, Omar Marmoush is going to lead the line for Spurs this season. However, one top player is not enough to transform this team, and that’s where Osimhen comes in. Having the Egyptian forward and Osimhen on rotation might be considered greedy or excessive by some, but it’s what Tottenham need if they’re serious about competing with Arsenal and the rest of the 'Big Six' once more.

For Osimhen, this system would provide the ideal platform to showcase his talents, too. Service out wide from players like Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Mohammed Kudus, and new arrival Savio would be a dream for a poacher like Osimhen, who scores most of his goals inside the 18-yard box. He’s great in the air, so floated crosses would be a priority, but he’s just as adept at controlling the ball on the floor and working space for himself, before using his acute finishing to fire home.

Admittedly, creating chances has not been a strong point for Spurs in the last couple of seasons. But, even that wouldn’t necessarily be an issue for Osimhen, who is brilliant at creating opportunities out of thin air. The Nigerian striker has speed, strength, and a top football IQ, making him the kind of livewire that Tottenham have been lacking for a very, very long time.

Whereas Richarlison has always fed on those scraps in the box, and Dominic Solanke heavily relies on other players running around him and creating space, Osimhen can produce magic in the blink of an eye.

Tottenham’s attacking roster has improved massively, at least on paper, but Osimhen's arrival would turn a promising frontline into an almost unstoppable one.