Injury-hit Aston Villa receive triple boost ahead of Hull City clash

Aston Villa will bring three additional players on the road with them for this weekend's game versus Hull City.

An injury-stricken Aston Villa have received a triple boost ahead of the club's clash with Hull City on Saturday, with updates being heard in a pre-match press conference regarding four injured players.

Unai Emery's side have lost both of their two Premier League matches so far this term, with Brighton serving his men a 4-0 defeat in their opening match.

That was followed up by a 1-0 loss at Villa Park to reigning champions Arsenal; now, they'll head on the road to face newly-promoted Hull with three fresh players in tow, set to make appearances.

Aston Villa receive triple boost

Villa have gotten off to a poor start this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emery provided updates on four injured players in a pre-match press conference ahead of the club's clash with Hull.

On Johan Manzambi, the Villa boss revealed: "He's training with the group, and he's progressively getting better.

Villa fans will see Manzambi soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But he will need some more days for Tuesday in the Champions League, or for our next match against Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Joao Gomes misses the trip through suspension, and Brian Madjo will remain sidelined for another couple of weeks, as relayed by Ben Dinnery.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amadou Onana is recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and will not appear for the Villans any time soon.

However, the club does expect to see three of its new signings make appearances on Saturday, or at least travel for the trip, in a needed triple boost.

Those players are Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Leon Goretza and Ibrahim Mbaye, all of whom are expected to make the trip.

Villa bagged Mbaye, even with Liverpool after him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emery revealed: "I think the players are ready, and some players after we signed in the last week.

"They are going to be progressively better and better, understanding better our way to play.

"Tomorrow, hopefully we can do one step forward," concluded the Villa boss.

His side face Hull City tomorrow, which kicks off at 5:30pm BST and will be broadcast on Sky Sports - the presenters, pundits and commentators for that clash can be found here.