Arsenal close to signing Barcelona star on a free contract: report
The former Manchster United defender could be heading back to the Women's Super League this summer
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Barcelona and Spain defender Ona Batlle could be moving to Arsenal in the summer, when her contract expires this summer.
The 26-year-old full back has been a target for the Gunners for some months and could be returning to the Women's Super League as a free agent.
Bayern Munich and England midfielder Georgia Stanway has also been linked with a move to North London this summer after confirming she would be leaving the German side.Article continues below