Arsenal close to signing Barcelona star on a free contract: report

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The former Manchster United defender could be heading back to the Women's Super League this summer

BILBAO, SPAIN - MAY 25: Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona lifts the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League Trophy as her team mates celebrate after the team&#039;s victory in the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League 2023/24 Final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at San Mames Stadium on May 25, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain.
Barcelona star heading to north London (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona and Spain defender Ona Batlle could be moving to Arsenal in the summer, when her contract expires this summer.

The 26-year-old full back has been a target for the Gunners for some months and could be returning to the Women's Super League as a free agent.

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