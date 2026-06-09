Arsenal report: Star defender in talks to leave, following Champions League final loss
Arsenal possess one of the club’s highest priority transfer targets
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal prevailed at the fourth time of asking in this year’s Premier League title race, pipping Manchester City to English top-flight glory.
Arsenal, who also strung together a remarkable Champions League run before losing in the final, now face tough decisions ahead of the 2026/27 season, aiming to produce another historic campaign.
One such decision is perhaps nearer than others, with the Gunners having received interest from enquiring Champions League royalty regarding one of their standout players.
Real Madrid aim to raid Arsenal this summer
Real Madrid, with returning boss Jose Mourinho at the helm, are looking to secure top-level signings this summer, with the possibility of a third successive trophyless season looming.
The La Liga giants have already picked the pockets of one Premier League club for their defender, Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate, and they’re hoping to do the same to Arsenal.
According to reports from Sport Witness and Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners will face a significant pursuit for the Italy international this summer.
The former stated that Mourinho’s highest priority targets are Calafiori and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, with the Gunners man likely easier to obtain.
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Di Marzio revealed further details: that Real Madrid have already called to register interest in the Italy international, to which Arsenal answered.
Valued by Transfermarkt at over £45 million, and having played upwards of 2000 minutes for Mikel Arteta this season en route to a historic Premier League title, Arsenal face a tough decision regarding Calafiori’s future.
While Di Marzio made no comment in reference to Arsenal’s willingness, or unwillingness, to sell, Real Madrid’s allure to Premier League defenders has been made clear over the last two seasons, and Calafiori's previous stint playing und