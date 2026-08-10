Arsenal looking to delay Mikel Arteta exit with €100m signing: report

Arsenal have begun talks to sign a €100 million left-winger to complete their XI.

That's according to a fresh report from Italy, which claims that long-term target Kenan Yildiz is being lined up by manager Mikel Arteta to fill the void on the left wing.

Arsenal's botched attempt to bring Vinicius Jr to North London has left the Gunners pondering their next move, with any transfer for Yildiz an ambitious one.

Kenan Yildiz is on Arsenal's radar

Kenan Yildiz is a long-term Arsenal target (Image credit: Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are long-time admirers of Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, as FourFourTwo understands that the Premier League champions made an enquiry with the Old Lady in June, as one of a number of targets.

The Turkish international only signed an extension to his Turin tenure earlier this year, but with Arsenal having missed out on Vinicius Jr, the club are under pressure to land a top-class alternative to satisfy Arteta – and have turned back to Yildiz, as per Tutto Juve.

Vinicius Jr was Arsenal's first-choice target (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

While FourFourTwo understands that Arteta is currently very happy in N5 and has had discussions about a new deal of his own – which currently runs until next summer – there has been no formal commitment from the Basque to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Gunners captain has seen his ambition matched by the club over almost seven years of management, with the club sanctioning a British record transfer for Declan Rice and giving him with a club-record summer spend 12 months ago.

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The Gunners have also backed their boss's decisions to banish the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team.

But the North Londoners have consistently missed out on their first-choice targets in attack over the years, having to pivot from the likes of Benjamin Sesko to Viktor Gyokeres last summer – and should Arsenal fail to appease the manager who won them their first title in 22 years, it would only be natural for him to consider his long-term future.

With Gabriel Martinelli earmarked for sale, it is clear that Arsenal want to sign an elite left-winger, despite a poor market, with Arteta desperately needing upgrades in forward areas to continue evolving his team.

Gabriel Martinelli could well leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a player that Arteta craves, like Yildiz, would be one such move that would show the Gunners gaffer how much the club value him and illustrate the power that he still wields at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal may well have to look elsewhere, however, with Tutto Juve's report noting that the 21-year-old simply isn't for sale: something that is labelled “a simple transfer decision” for the Italian giants.

Yildiz is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Coventry City on the first day of the Premier League season.