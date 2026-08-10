Quickfire Quiz 176: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in an average of just nine seconds? Let's find out in another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football.

Still not used to having no World Cup football to get stuck into at all hours of the day and night? FourFourTwo's Big World Cup 2026 quiz will ease you through your withdrawal and test your knowledge of the tournament at the same time.

With the new domestic season approaching, we want you to name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000 and the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League. That's a lot tougher than it sounds, so good luck!

If you can handle that, let's find out whether you can guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone and identify all of these footballer autobiographies from their titles.

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If you're still not sated, why not try to name 100 players from the clubs where they've played football in our latest career path quiz or attempt to identify the locations of these 10 iconic football statues.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and don't forget to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!