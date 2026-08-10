Quiz! Can you name every top-flight team since 1945?

How well do you know the top-flight of English football?

Is naming English football clubs your secret superpower? Well then, Clark Kent – let's see what you're made of with this FourFourTwo quiz.

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The First Division of the Football League was replaced by the Premier League at the pinnacle of the English game at the start of the 1992-93 season. Regardless, the top-flight is the top-flight. How much do you know about its post-war history?

There have been 60 clubs in the top division of English football since 1945. You've got a nice, round 10 minutes to name the lot. Let us know your score below.

FourFourTwo has a gigantic store of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. We'd like to point you immediately in the direction of this football trivia classic: Our career paths quiz asks you to name 100 players based on the clubs they represented in their careers.

We also want to know whether you can identify the authors of these football autobiographies based on their titles and name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League.

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Did you get 100% in this top-flight quiz? Here are a couple more you might like. Can you name every team in the EFL right now and every team ever to have won any one of English football's top four divisions?

If you're more of a solver than a straightforward answererer, we have some beauties for you too, including FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 64. There are clues on Champions League finals, Olympic medallists, and name-dropping rappers. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.