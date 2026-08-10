Manchester United begin talks for Club Brugge alternative to Lewis Hall: report

Michael Carrick is still looking to strengthen his squad

Manchester United have begun to turn away from Lewis Hall, as the club continue their recent transfer strategy.

It's been a frugal summer at Old Trafford with just Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos signed so far – both for under £50 million, with the likes of Matheus Fernandes deemed to be out of budget.

And that could well be a theme of the closing weeks of the window, with long-term Manchester United target Lewis Hall potentially too expensive, too.

Manchester United turn attention to Joaquin Seys, as talks begin

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, United have opened talks for Club Brugge full-back Joaquin Seys, as they eye cut-price options at full-back.

Seys was a member of the Belgian side who made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup over the summer, and with a price tag just £30 million, he could represent excellent value for money.

Vinicius Jr was Arsenal's first-choice target (Image credit: KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

The Red Devils have identified left-back as a potential area of upgrade in the side, with Luke Shaw the club's longest-serving player and injury issues having hampered him throughout his career.

Despite featuring in every Premier League fixture last term, the 31-year-old played just seven times the previous season and has only completed 30 games a season three times in 12 seasons.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands that Hall was deemed to be the perfect upgrade, given his ability to invert into midfield, overlap like a traditional full-back and his excellent defensive attributes – but with United wanting to keep costs down, the England star would well fetch upwards of £50m, especially given the fire sale that's already happened at Newcastle United this summer.

Seys is a bright prospect at 21 years old, who has already played in the Champions League, appeared six times for his country and is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

United may wish to consider that Patrick Dorgu could well be the starting option at left-back, with the Dane impressing in the Premier League thus far – though Dorgu has also played further forward, too.

Luke Shaw may have run his race as a United player (Image credit: Getty Images)

After exiting at the first hurdle in both cup competitions, United played just 40 games last term, but will need to beef up their squad this time around, with a return to the Champions League looming.

FourFourTwo understands that the club are still weighing moves in midfield, right-back and potentially left-wing.

Seys is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt. United take on Hull City on the first day of the season.