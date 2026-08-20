Arsenal pushing for €100m signing - NEXT summer: report

Arsenal are looking to bring in a €100 million superstar, but may have to wait until next summer to do so.

The Gunners kick off their Premier League campaign this Friday night, having only added Bruno Guimaraes and Christos in terms of first-team regulars likely to feature in that fixture, with Ezri Konsa now on the way.

But while Arsenal are still on the hunt for a difference-maker in attack, they now seem unlikelier than ever to bring one in before the deadline.

Arsenal looking to next summer for Kenan Yildiz

Sport Witness have relayed TuttoSport's back page today, which states that the Gunners are still looking to bring in Kenan Yildiz.

The Juventus man is a long-time target for the Gunners, who have also pursued the likes of Vinicius Jr and Morgan Rogers for their left-wing spot.

Arsenal have looked at plenty of left-wing targets this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Old Lady handing Yildiz a new contract earlier this year, it's always been a long shot that the Gunners could convince the Turkish international to join this summer.

This new report states, meanwhile, that he could well become a €100m option for next summer, with manager Mikel Arteta wanting to make the right signing rather than simply panic-buying before the window ends.

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FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal only want to improve the squad if they can sign a player that they deem to be a genuine upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli – who remains for sale.

“With not long to go for the window to close, it would be difficult for Juventus to sell Yildiz,” Sport Witness says, adding, “They don’t have long to find a replacement, which will make things complex for Arsenal.”

Additionally, Arsenal are looking to get Gabriel Jesus on the wage bill, with Barcelona and Napoli reportedly sniffing around for the Brazilian's signature.

Kenan Yildiz is a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona apparently want Jesus as an alternative to Julian Alvarez, who the Catalan outfit still want to bring to Camp Nou.

With the Alvarez saga likely to drag on until the end of the window, however, Jesus may stick around until then, too.

Yildiz is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal kick off their Premier League season against Coventry City.