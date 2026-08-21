'All signs point' to Arsenal signing Julian Alvarez: report

Arsenal could yet pull off a deal for Julian Alvarez to sign before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League champions have chased the Argentine all summer, yet FourFourTwo understands that the player himself would rather remain in La Liga than return to England with Arsenal, favouring a Barcelona move as his dream.

Reports out of Spain, however, suggest that the deal isn't dead in the water for the Gunners, with Alvarez becoming ever-more likely to move to North London.

Julian Alvarez could yet make Arsenal move before deadline

A new report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that “Julian Alvarez’s future will be decided in the coming hours, and all signs point to England,’ with Atletico Madrid “pushing” the striker to N5 over a rival.

The 26-year-old said earlier this summer that “the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream,” with Real Madrid reportedly seeing a £129 million move rejected by their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid don't want to lose a top talent to a fellow Spanish giant (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has phoned Alvarez personally, but it appears that the former Manchester City star only has eyes for Barcelona.

Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany is currently in London to discuss a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with Sport Witness noting that Alvarez could also be discussed as an option for the Gunners during this trip.

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Arsenal could well have another part to play in the saga, with Viktor Gyokeres now linked with Barça and Gabriel Jesus said to be on the Blaugrana shortlist, too – but FourFourTwo understands that Arteta is prepared for the possibility that he doesn't bring in another forward at all this summer.

Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly turned down an offer from Galatasaray, while there is said to be interest in Victor Osimhen from Arsenal.

The Gunners are not involved in the Bradley Barcola pursuit, and have seen pursuits for Vinicius Jr and Morgan Rogers come to nothing, with the former opting to extend his contract in Madrid and the latter choosing to sign for Chelsea in a British record transfer.

Mikel Arteta is insistent about wanting another forward (Image credit: Getty Images For Premier League)

Sport Witness have relayed the Sport report from Spain, noting Arsenal's Alvarez offer stands at “€80m plus Viktor Gyokeres,” and that the star “can double his salary at the Emirates and have a key role under Mikel Arteta.”

The Argentine could well replace Martinelli on the left-wing, or feature more as a centre-forward alternative to Kai Havertz – depending on who leaves London Colney in the coming weeks.

Alvarez is worth €120m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Coventry City as Premier League action returns tonight.