Arsenal report: Striker formally asks to cancel contract and push through Gunners move

Mikel Arteta is still finalising his squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still hoping to land a top-level forward before the end of the transfer window.

The Premier League champions have so far only brought in Christos Tzolis in attack to replace Leandro Trossard – but are hoping to move the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson on before the end of the window to free up funds for a big-money attacker.

However, it's a youngster that Arsenal might land first, following a contract dispute at Blackburn Rovers.

Igor Tyjon: 'Let me join Arsenal'

According to a new report from James McNicholas of The Athletic, England youth striker Igor Tyjon is still a major target for Arsenal.

McNicholas explains that Tyjon has declined to sign a professional contract with Rovers, with the club deciding to, rather unusually, extend his scholarship contract once again, for a third season.

Igor Tyjon wants to move to Arsenal (Image credit: Fran Santiago - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Tyjon has been a long-term target of the Gunners, with reporter Alan Nixon claiming on his Patreon that Tyjon has now formally asked his club to de-register him so that he can pursue his move to N5.

Arsenal have offered £1 million for the youngster, with another £2m up front to sign him – though Tyjon would likely not be a first-team option.

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The Gunners are still pursuing the likes of Victor Osimhen and Julian Alvarez to supplement an attacking line that also boasts Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and World Cup winner Mikel Merino as an emergency option, with Barnet-born 18-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous next in line.

Arteta has shown willing to give Harriman-Annous – who is the nephew of England rugby and British & Irish Lions's captain Maro Itoje – a competition debut in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup over the last 12 months.

Tyjon is still only 18 himself, having appeared twice in the Football League for Blackburn and represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level.

Andre Harriman-Annous has been afforded opportunities at Arsenal (Image credit: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Tyjon is also eligible to represent Poland, who he has played for at under-16 level.

The Gunners recently confirmed the appointment of David Horseman as their new under-21 head coach.

Arsenal face Coventry City in the Premier League season opener.