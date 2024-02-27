Double-pivot midfields: Football tactics explained

The double-pivot midfield is a tactic used by many teams and coaches across most leagues in the world.

It can also be employed across a variety of formations but is most common in the popular 4-2-3-1. It has its roots in the iconic W-M formation of the 1920s and requires two central midfielders to be in sync with each other to manage space in attack and defence effectively.

We run through everything you need about double-pivot midfields below…

What is a double-pivot midfield?

A double-pivot midfield is one in which two midfielders sit in front of the central defenders and behind the attacking midfielders in the middle of the park. As mentioned, it is a commonly utilised tactic in world football as it offers cover at the back and an extra body in attack in the right scenario.

It has been around for decades but it was perhaps made famous most by Jose Mourinho, who often lines his teams up in the 4-2-3-1 formation. Now, it can be seen week in week out in the Premier League and across all the major leagues in the world.

It can also be used in different formations like the 4-4-2, 3-4-3, or 3-5-2. It requires the two midfielders to play with an almost telepathic understanding in order to properly shield the defence and ensure one doesn’t get isolated.

A single pivot was popular until opposing teams worked out ways to drag the lone player out of position, so this adds a second body into that space between defence and attack.

Who uses a double-pivot midfield?

During his time in the Premier League, Mourinho often set Chelsea up with a double-pivot in midfield. It was highly effective during his second stint at the club when he had Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic at the peak of their respective powers.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to adapt his style of play to fit the players he has got at Manchester United and often opts for a double-pivot in a 4-2-3-1 to protect his back four, especially with the ongoing issues at centre-back.

The Dutchman bought Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer and added another defensive midfielder in Sofyan Amrabat on loan this summer. Amrabat lined up alongside Kobbie Mainoo for the visit of Liverpool, and the midfield duo did a good job of limiting the clear-cut chances Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to create.

Like Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino is also a big fan of the double-pivot midfield in a 4-2-3-1. It was one of the reasons the Argentinian was so eager to land the signature of defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the summer.

Against Newcastle in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, Caicedo and Conor Gallagher formed a double-pivot ahead of Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile.

Ange Postecoglou has used the double-pivot of Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma to great effect since arriving at Tottenham.

The list is almost endless. One thing that’s certain is that this the double-pivot midfield is a tactic that won't be disappearing anytime soon.

What are the pros and cons of a double-pivot midfield?

There are many pros of the double-pivot midfield. Chief among them is the additional defensive cover and midfield presence it provides compared to a single pivot. It means there is an extra body to screen forward balls and break up play, making it harder for teams to play through the middle and directly in behind the defence.

It also allows the full-backs more freedom to make a foray forward as the two players can provide cover where needed. A double-pivot also provides an extra option for attacking midfielders if all forward or wide avenues have been blocked off.

In a double-pivot, one midfielder is normally more defensive-minded than the other, so there are also advantages going forward. The player who has more of an attacking instinct can join the attack when the time is right and offer another option or just generally give the opposing team something else to think about.

There are also disadvantages to a double-pivot. For one, it usually means a creative player is sacrificed from the starting XI. That can obviously limit the chances created by a team and therefore the goals scored.

If a team is pressing high with a double-pivot, it means when they win the ball back, there will be one less player in that area of the field to make the most of the turnover.

Whether the pros outweigh the cons depends largely on the players available for selection not just in midfield, but across the pitch.

