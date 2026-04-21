‘He’s like Casemiro but with fresher, stronger legs’ Gary Pallister on who Manchester United need to sign this summer

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on March 04, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

With Manchester United homing in on Champions League qualification this season, Red Devils are already licking their lips at the prospect of a summer of much-needed squad improvement.

Top of most fans’ wish lists is a pair of new central midfielders, but there is a consensus that upgrades needed to be made elsewhere as well. While the Manchester United manager’s position is still yet to be resolved long term - Michael Carrick having done an admirable job since taking charge in February - the club’s decision makers will already have drawn up potential transfer targets.

Former Man United defender Gary Pallister, who won four Premier League titles and three FA Cups during a glittering spell at Old Trafford, has had his say on who he would like to see signed.

Gary Pallister calls for Manchester United to add 'more leaders' in midfield