Manchester United eyeing TWO Casemiro replacements as first summer signings: report

Casemiro's departure will leave a gap in the Manchester United midfield

Casemiro is set to play his final game for Manchester United on Sunday - and the club are already lining up TWO potential replacements.

There will be renewed optimism at last at Old Trafford this summer after Michael Carrick guided the club to a superb second half of the season and a third-place finish that qualified United for the Champions League.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key player in that rise and leaves the club with a lot of admirers despite his prior difficulties finding his best form for the club.

Manchester United line up transfer moves for Sandro Tonali and Ederson (no, not that one)

Michael Carrick will remain at Manchester United into next season (Image credit: Getty)

Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio claims that Manchester United have already identified two targets to help Carrick compete on multiple fronts next season.

The first is Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, whose future has been the subject of speculation after such a poor season for Eddie Howe's side as a whole.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Sandro Tonali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonali has also been recently linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, suggesting there could be a bit of a battle for his signature.

The Italian has been one of Newcastle's more consistent performers since arriving at the club in 2023, despite missing several months to a betting-related suspension.

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Newcastle could be expected to command a pretty hefty fee for Tonali's services, however, with his contract not set to expire for another three years at least.

That may mean that United cast their eyes elsewhere - and Atalanta midfielder Ederson might just fit the bill.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-cap Brazilian, who has missed out on a place in his country's squad for the 2026 World Cup, is widely expected to leave Bergamo this summer.

The 26 year old has just one year left on his current deal at Atalanta and has also been reported to be of interest to Atletico Madrid.

The all-action midfielder has been with his current club since making the move from Salernitana in 2022.